Georgia Democrat Representative Vernon Jones wants Republicans to win the Georgia run-offs to prevent Socialism from taking America, according to a report by One America News Network on Monday, Jan. 4.

One America News Network said Jones "does not agree with what the Democrat Senate candidates stands for despite being a Democrat himself."

In an interview with OANN, Jones expressed his support of Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue who are both for re-election. OANN said this is due to Jones knowing "Republicans needed to take the win to prevent socialism in the nation and to ensure that the police are not defunded."

OANN also stressed that Jones "backs President Trump in his fight against election fraud in the state of Georgia" and believes that "the mail-in ballots have been abused in this election urging Georgians to go to the polls in overwhelming numbers for Tuesday's election," Jan. 5.

"This whole thing has been riddled with irregularities. So more people who want to seek transparency should vote than those who allowed those background deals to take place and those who allowed this election to have irregularities and not speaking out about it," Jones said.

In his Twitter account Monday, Jones tweeted full support of not only Loeffler and Perdue but also of President Donald Trump's "Stop The Steal" campain.

"Our United States Constitution is on the line. I'm here to save the Democratic Republic, not the Democratic Party. We must #HoldTheLine and #StopTheSteaI in Georgia. Vote @KLoeffler & @Perduesenate. @realDonaldTrump @GOP #FeelTheVern!" he said.

The tweet accompanied a screencap of his interview with The Nation Speaks with the text, "Nation's fate hinges on Georgia."

A pinned post in his Twitter account that dates to August 31, 2020 actually explains his actions for supporting Loeffler and Perdue.

"I was ambushed leaving the White House by a left-wing mob for proudly supporting @realDonaldTrump. I won't watch my country be destroyed by @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer and radical Democrats. @CNN @MSNBC @cbs @NBCNews @ABC @washingtonpost," he announced in the said tweet.

The tweet was accompanied by a video of Jones supporting Trump for his re-election and inviting others to do the same.

This video actually caused raves since he is a Democrat campaigning for a Republican. The reason for this move of Jones, the Ledger-Enquirer revealed in April 2020, is Trump's support of Blacks.

"I endorsed the White guy (Donald J. Trump) that let Blacks out of jail, and they endorsed the White guy (Joe Biden) that put Blacks in jail," the Ledger-Enquirer quoted Jones in saying.

Jones' Twitter account leads to the website of his newly-founded organization, "Waking Up America", which "promotes traditional American values including hard work, independence, and self-respect."

The Atlanta Journal Constitution actually describes Jones as "a Democrat but does not march to the beat of a political party."