Former US Vice President Joseph Biden is worried about Georgia as Democrats launch a last-ditch effort to suppress votes for the re-election of Senator Kelly Leoffler, a report said.

According to Politico, the Republicans winning in the Georgia runoff "would dramatically change" Biden's "legislative giving him 50 votes in the Senate and, with that, opening up a much wider array of opportunities to push a pricier agenda through Congress."

The results of the said senatorial elections would affect Biden's "ambitious agenda" and have prompted him to tie "the success of his agenda to their candidacies" when he spoke about it in a campaign rally held for their Democrat senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Politico said.

Politico also revealed that Biden's advisers are not expecting a win for their senatorial bets but the Democrat team is banking on the stimulus checks and President Donald Trump's claims on voter fraud to push people away from voting for the Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

"By electing Jon and the Reverend, you can make an immediate difference in your own lives, the lives of people all across the country, because their election will put an end to the block in Washington on that $2,000 stimulus check," Politico quoted Biden in saying from the Georgia rally.

"That money will go out the door immediately," Biden stressed, "If you send Perdue and Loeffler back to Washington, those checks won't get there."

In his Twitter account, Biden said reinstated the effect of the Georgia elections to the national elections.

"Georgia - If you elect @ReverendWarnock and @Ossoff, we can break the gridlock that has gripped Washington. We'll be able to make the progress we need to make on jobs, health care, justice, and more. It all comes down to today. Vote: http://iwillvote.com/GA," he said including a photo of himself with the two candidates in his post.

The said tweet came after a post with a video inviting voters to practice their civic responsibility.

"I'm asking you to give everything you've got for one more day - because that one day can change America," he urged in the said tweet.

"Georgia - The nation is looking to you to lead us forward. The power is in your hands: http://iwillvote.com/GA," he added.

Biden and the Democrats are desperate to win the Georgia run-offs that they launched a last-ditch attempt at suppressing votes for Loeffler and Perdue.

According to Breitbart, the Democrats released an advertisement during the final hours of the campaign. The ad is meant to "split" Loeffler from U.S. President Donald Trump. The advertisement highlighted how GA Gov. Brian Kemp "appointed" Loeffler to the seat left vacant by retired former Senator Johnny Isakson. Interestingly, this ad about Loeffler contains an opening statement from her rival, Warnock:

"I'm Raphael Warnock and I approved this message," the ad's opening remarks said.

The opening remarks clearly indicate that this is a desperate attempt on the part of the Democrats to dissuade supporters from voting Loeffler.

Politico also revealed that Biden's team has been preparing their plans for transition on the assumption of losing in Georgia, which mostly is a reserved plan but still includes an agenda for the next 100 days should Biden become the president of the United States. The said agenda includes focus on the "pandemic, the recession, climate change and racial inequality".

Biden has actually already posted his COVID-19 plan and vaccination strategy in his Twitter account. He said he "plans to enhance and accelerate vaccinations after they are sworn in" and to "accelerate getting the US population vaccinated."