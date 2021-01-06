Tim Tebow released a timely message about celebrating each child's worth through his 1st children's book titled "Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember."

Published on Tuesday, the picture book was written in honor of Tebow's dog Bronco that met an untimely demise in 2019. But more than just a tribute to Bronco, Tebow explained that the book was specially crafted for the children he met in W15H, a foundation that aims to grant each child's wish.

"I remember when I was a young boy, and my mom and dad would read to me, and I remember how impactful those stories were, and I wanted to write a children's book for all the young boys and girls out there to encourage them and their worth, and that they're unique, they are special, they are wonderful," the former NFL star told Good Morning America.

A celebrity who unashamedly practices his faith, Tebow also shared his conviction for his choice of theme.

"I believe that God created all of us fearfully and wonderfully made, and we are special, and I think we need to embrace those differences because He made us perfect," he said.

He hopes to encourage his young readers, especially those he became friends with through the Make a Wish Foundation. Having heard their incredible stories, Tebow wanted them to be part of his tribute book. He had the children's names included but not as side characters, but additional main characters.

Tebow went further by also including those who have lost their battle against cancer but are "looking down from heaven now."

"Even though they're not with us, I was still able to honor them and their memory and how much they meant to me," says the 33-year-old star athlete.

Tebow's book had different animals as characters. It started with Bronco at a party who's on the mission to find his puzzle piece. Along the way, he met other animals like the bird Ethan, a goat named Alexis, and a bunny called Chelsie.

Each character has flaws, but it didn't stop them in their search for meaning and purpose. Eventually, they found what they're looking for by discovering that they have to help others instead of going solo. Additionally, they figured that they are all parts of a bigger picture. Jane Chapman beautifully illustrated all these in "Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember."

There are so many special things for me about my first children’s book, Bronco & Friends... one of them is the artwork. Just thought I would share a sneak peek! I would be honored if you would consider placing a pre-order: https://t.co/4XpUYnHhru pic.twitter.com/CScwMZpsZi — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) January 4, 2021

When asked about his favorite part in the book, Tebow highlighted a beautiful line at the ending, "You're unique. You're special. You are wonderful" followed by these words:

".. I want every single boy or girl that reads this book to know: they are unique, and unique is special... There's going to be so many times in their lives that they're told otherwise. But I believe that they were created in love, by love, and for love, that God has a great plan for their life and that they are unique. "

As for Bronco, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, Tebow wanted to honor his memory in the book by portraying his innate love for people and his adorable sweetness.

Now with Bronco gone, Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, decided to welcome three fur babies named Paris, Chunk, and Kobe, as per People.

In fact, they were featured on one of the back pages of Tebow's book. The professional baseball player playfully added that these furballs were a handful, but they are sort of teaching them the early steps of parenting. They, however, are the couple's bundle of joy. They are a huge relief to Tebow's family, especially now that there's still a pandemic.