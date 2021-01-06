One of NBA's newest top players is relying on God to make full recovery after his injury.

Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant suffered from an ankle injury late on the second quarter as they played against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 28, 2020, The Christian Headlines reported.

Morant sprained his ankle after contesting a shot from the Nets player Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot. The new Grizzlies player was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair as the game continued.

A day later following his injury, Morant openly expressed his prayer of relying to God for strength and comfort.

The tweet read:

"Prayer For Today: Dear God, I bring to You my burdens. You know my situation. I can't make it without You. Comfort my heart, give me strength and help me carry on. Amen."