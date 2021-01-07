Fed up with election fraud, thousands of patriots join the "Save America Rally" in Washington D.C.'s The Ellipse on Wednesday. In fact, people have started to gather as early as the evening of Jan. 5, hours before it's 9 a.m. schedule on Jan. 6.

Long queues actually formed as early as "10:30 p.m. Tuesday" according to a video tweeted by ABC7 Health Reporter Victoria Sanchez. The queue is for the checkpoint set up that will allow people to get inside the main venue to ensure the security of the president.

Real America's Voice tweeted on Wednesday that "the crowd in DC is enormous" showing a footage of numerous people of various ages bearing the cold weather while waving all sorts of signages including the American and the "Trump 2020" flags.

The crowd in DC is enormous. The MSM won’t show you, but we will. #MarchToSaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/qL7SFJ4e8g — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 6, 2021

According to a report by One America News Network, rallyists have gathered "to demand a full investigation into election fraud" and to "call on Congress to decertificy fraudulent election results in contested states."

"Many have asserted Joe Biden's purported victory is illegal and Democrat attempts to impose their far-left rule will fail," OANN said.

Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr., were present and talked on continuing the fight "for the country" that "has only just begun" before President Donald Trump came from the White House nearby.

"All of us are here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by the bold and radical left Democrats, which is what they are doing, and stolen by the fake news media--that's what they have done and what they are doing," the president addressed the protesters.

"We will never give up, we will never concede. You don't concede when there's theft involved," he declared. "Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore! That's what this is all about."

"And you have a favorite term that all of you people came up with: We will stop the steal!" he stressed.

Trump also gave a rundown of events from Election day to the surfacing of election fraud in the States of Pennysylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Michigan that has lead to the gathering of today.

"So today, in addition to challenging the certification of the election, I am calling on Congress and the state legislatures to quickly pass sweeping election reforms," he announced.

Simultaneous with Trump's talk on the grounds of the White house, Congress began its joint session in Capitol Hill for the recording of electoral congress votes. During which, Congressman Paul Gosar, Congressman Biggs, Congresswoman Boebert, Congressman Johnson, and Senator Ted Cruz objected to the electoral college submission of Arizona.

After Trump's talk, protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol as scheduled. However, Breitbart reported, a group of Trump supporters clashed with police in an attempt to breach the U.S. Capitol building.

Breitbart cited numerous tweets posted by reporters covering the event showing a group of protesters that have, initially, gone beyond the barricade after tearing down the fence and, later on, violently engaged in battle with members of the police.

"BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building - fighting federal police who are overrun. This is the craziest thing I've ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can't stop them," The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer posted in twitter with a footage of what was taking place.

The Blaze also reported that even the night before, violence has broken as some Trump supporters clashed with Metropolitan Police and counterprotesters at the Black Lives Matter Plaza. "Officers deployed pepper spray and protesters disavowed their support of law enforcement," The Blaze said.

In the face of the unexpected violent turnout of the gathering, Trump tweeted protesters to calm down and to respect law and order.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" he enticed. "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order - respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order - respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Ironically, Trump's twitter account was locked after calling for peace and asking violent protesters to go home.

"Twitter has locked the President of the United States out of his account and threatened to ban him for <checks notes> calling for peace and telling violent rioters, 'You have to go home'." Presidential Campaign veteran Sean Davis announced.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, on other hand, relayed that the president has sent "protective services" to contain the situation.

"At President @realDonaldTrump's direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump's call against violence and to remain peaceful," she said.