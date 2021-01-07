A lot of fans were skeptical when Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got together. But compared to what most people think, Baldwin actually happens to be a Christian and is very firm about her faith.

In a report by Cheatsheet, Hailey may have been part of the famous Baldwin family - her father is Stephen Baldwin and almost all her family are into Hollywood - but that has never stopped her from pursuing her Christian faith.

In fact, one of the reasons Hailey became famous is her devotion to Christ - a rare find especially in the entertainment world.

But life for Hailey is not without controversy.

Because of her family background, Hailey has experienced criticism because of her being a Christian. Some called her a "fake." Others commented that Hailey is "not Christian enough." In a world where famous people abound, Hailey cannot please everyone.

Hailey opened up some of her feelings to her fellow Christian and good friend Ashley Graham on the latter's podcast, "Pretty Big Deal."

"There are so many people on the internet that so badly want me to be a mean girl and so badly want me to be a b****. It's just not who I am and it really never has been."

Despite all the accusations of her not being Christian enough or that she should be mean, Hailey is adamant to stay the same - be a nice Christian girl.

On the one hand, most of the accusations seem to stem from the fact that Hailey's past and her husband, Justin Bieber, were a bit different.

Bieber has been on an on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez and has been known to have a "wild history" of partying and even substance abuse. Hailey, on the other hand, does not share the same past since she was raised in a Christian household.

"I was definitely not a crazy teenager. I was really well-behaved. I was homeschooled too so not really getting into any trouble. Maybe took a sip of vodka when I was 16 in a friend's basement. And that was extreme to me," Hailey explained to Graham in the podcast.

In July 2018, Bieber and Baldwin reportedly got engaged in the Bahamas. Almost a year later in 2019, they tied the knot despite the skepticism of fans.

The Christian Post reported that Bieber considers his getting baptized with his wife as "one of the most special moments" of his life as they publicly declare their love for God together.

The pop star's current pastor and good friend from Churchome, Judah Smith, performed their baptism.

With all that has happened to the couple, fans consider Hailey's faith in God as the key to their seemingly smooth sailing relationship. Even with a new marriage, Bieber and Baldwin are stronger than ever and even started new projects together even while on lockdown.

During the podcast, Hailey also cleared up that she attends a different church than her family and admits that when she was younger, the one thing she was struggling with was guilt.

"One thing that I definitely struggled with, with faith, at a young age, was guilt. If I do this, then God is going to be mad at me. In my household - I don't think my parents meant to - but it felt like fear-based Christianity ... At the same time, the Bible is so much about forgiveness."