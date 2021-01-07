Sadie Robertson Huff called out the next generation to stop searching for their own fame and instead "follow Jesus Christ."

The Christian Post reported that Huff made her statement following the annual Passion Conference held virtually last Dec. 31.

"I just want to say to y'all as a generation ... I want us to stop that search [for fame] and just start following God because if we need anything after this year, we need a Savior," Huff declared.

In her speech, Huff urged today's generation to find their identity and strength in God, instead of on social media. She continued on that instead of wanting to feel loved or wanted by people, there is One who has already loved them, none other than the King of kings, Jesus.

The actress turned author also contended that today, people "follow anybody if it's their 15 minutes of fame" in a culture that is obsessed by social media. In fact, research shows that teens spend most of their time online and overdo it on social media.

The Duck Dynasty actress stressed, "If you're following somebody, they are influencing you one way or another. And that's why we have a generation that looks more like the Instagram influencers than Jesus Christ because we're following them first instead of Jesus Christ first."

Huff also explained that today's generation must be serious as to who they follow. She added emphasis that the "only way to the Father" is Jesus and not being famous on social media.

"It would be a shame if we spent more time thinking about when our 15 minutes of fame will hit than where we will spend eternity, and we spent more time following people leading us in paths that we did not have any interest in going down than following the Word of God."

But Huff is not opposed to being famous as she herself is. She acknowledged that even Jesus during His time on earth was famous but that instead of getting the glory, "Jesus should be famous."

"We're not created for glory. We're created to give glory to our Creator."

The expecting mother also quoted Matthew 16:24 where Jesus said, "Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me." She urged her listeners to follow Jesus instead of this world because He alone is the hope and Savior that everyone needs especially in this time of pandemic.

"We can't save ourselves. We can't put our hope in ourselves. We can't put our faith in ourselves. You don't want to do that because you know at the end of the day, you need something greater to put your hope in, something greater to put your faith in, something greater who can actually save you, who can actually give you hope beyond this world."

The Passion 2021 Conference is geared towards young adults aged 18-25 and aims to "glorify God by uniting students in worship, prayer and justice for spiritual awakening in this generation."