Ben Carson, Housing and Urban Development Secretary, urged President Donald Trump's 1776 Commission to fight against leftist coordinated historical revisionism during a meeting held Tuesday.

As per Breitbart, Carson spoke during the commission meeting where members were sworn in and later on discussed how "to work together to restore the importance of America's heritage in education," which is their mission.

Carson raised what leftists are doing, which is tearing apart American history with revisionist education, Breitbart reported.

"Today, as America faces new attempts to redefine the date of our founding, our national story is being rewritten and denigrated with irredeemably flawed descriptions," he revealed. "Every sin from our past is highlighted, and every triumph is buried characterizing the attempt by the left to shake the foundations of the country."

"This historical revisionism amounts to nothing more than a coordinated attack on our history, our heroes, and our very inheritance," he stressed.

Vice President for Hillsdale College Matthew Spalding, Breitbart said, led the said meeting and reminded those present of the goal of the commission, which to "revisit the importance of the founding documents of the American republic and restore a common appreciation for the principles enshrined in them."

The commission is tasked to produce a report for the president in a year's time. They will also recommend ways to "celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence".

To this Vanderbilt University retired professor on political science Dr. Carol Swain added, "I believe we can become a much greater nation. We're moving in the wrong direction and the way back starts with those founding documents."

Swain shared during the meeting her desire to spread "deep love and appreciation for America's founding principles and the American dream."

While other members "pointed to Abolitionist Frederick Douglass's growing appreciation for America's founding documents to chart a path forward to end slavery," Breitbart said.

Adding to this, Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn stressed, "We have a beautiful heritage; you can't see it's beauty without seeing how often we fall short of it. If we are improved by anything it's by seeking to honor that legacy and that attempt to live up to it."

The importance of patriotism, military service, civic responsibility, the source of America's founding which is Judeo-Christian religious values, and American public textbooks were among the other issues raised in the meeting.

In addition, members tagged the New York Times 1619 Project report as "an attempt to destroy the American narrative with critical race theory" that was criticized by prominent historians.

The New York Times 1619 Project, according to Wikipedia, placed "the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of [the United States'] national narrative".

As per CNN, the report was too controversial it even received criticism from within the publication itself with one of the authors calling it a failure.