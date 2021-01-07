UPDATE: As per The Gateway Pundit, XRVision denied having identified the persons mentioned in the report as members of Antifa. It also denied giving the details to a "retired military officer" who allegedly spoke with the Washington Times.

XRVision, however, told TGP that the two people whom the Times mentioned as Antifa members weren't Antifa at all -- rather, these two are tied to the "Skinheads" and the National Socialist Movement.

TGP also added that one of the persons in the photos circulating around the internet is a singer and actor from Arizona who has been seen at Black Lives Matter events, and carrying a QAnon poster. He is recognized as a man named Jake Angeli, a man who wears a horned headwear and has his face painted with red, white, and blue colors.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE BELOW:

President Donald Trump took a legal move against Antifa, identified as a far-left anarchist group, by signing an executive order on Tuesday for the State Department to assess whether the group would be considered a domestic terrorist organization, a report said. This is timely as the leftist group was found to have staged the riots in the Capitol building.

Antifa, which means "anti-fascist," is a group of demonstrators who are notorious for leading violent protests across the country, including vandalism and riots.

The White House Press Secretary released an official statement announcing President Trump's move, The Blaze reported. Per the statement,

"This violence and lawlessness has no place in the United States and will be called out for the domestic terrorism that it is. Today, President Donald J. Trump signed a memorandum to ensure that Federal officials assess actions of Antifa activists in light of Federal laws that restrict the entry of aliens associated with terrorist organizations and aliens intent on criminal activity."

Enough Ultimatum

Pres. Trump first tweeted in July 2019 that considerations are in motion to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization after Democratic and Republican officials expressed concern on the rising extremism of demonstrators leading to violence, disrupting order in major cities.

This was followed by two more stern statements from the president in August 2019 and, finally, May 2020.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

What's in the Executive Order?

President Trump's executive order commissions the State Department, Justice Department, and Homeland Security Department to evaluate whether Antifa should be classified as a "terrorist organization."

"The Department of Justice has already confirmed that actions by Antifa and similar groups meet the standard for domestic terrorism," the executive order noted.

"The violence spurred on by Antifa such as hurling projectiles and incendiary devices at police,burning vehicles, and violently confronting police in defiance of local curfews is dangerous to human life and the fabric of our Nation," it continued.

"These violent acts undermine the rights of peaceful protestors and destroy the lives, liberty, and property of the people of this Nation, especially those most vulnerable."

The State Department will be working hand in hand with the Department of Justice and Homeland Security on the task.

While critics scorn the idea as the said designation applies only to groups with centralized leadership like Al Qaeda, the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice are both in agreement that Antifa has a centralized structure and that it must be dealt with.

Homeland Security posted a sample from their internal emails stating that the Portland protest on July 25 was organized.

In a statement released and reported by NBC News in June, Attorney General William Barr from the Justice Department said that "the violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups connected with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly."

The Capitol riot on Wednesday was also allegedly staged by Antifa but with the leftists posing as Pro-Trump supporters. The president clarified via tweet that they are not his supporters but are actually from the anarchist's camp.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. believes the same. This comes after a facial recognition company called XRVision was able to identify at least two of the rioters and shared the photo match to the Washington Times.

"I don't know if the reports are true, but The Washington Times has just reported some pretty compelling evidence from a facial recognition company that some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters, they were masquerading as Trump supporters, and in fact were members of the violent terrorist group antifa," he said.