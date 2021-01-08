Big Tech companies Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and SnapChat suspended President Donald Trump's accounts in the height of the violent turnout of the Save America March, even after he called for peace.

As per Newsbusters, Facebook indefinitely locked down his account--which included Instagram--because Founder Mark Zuckerber declared his posts as ironically inciting to violence.

"His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect--and likely their intent--would be to provoke further violence," Zuckerberg declared in his personal Facebook account.

This he said after stating, "President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden."

Zuckerberg said that they have been very tolerant of Trump's posts in his social media accounts "over the last several years" with times they have only removed content or labeled "his posts when they violate our policies" for they "believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech."

However, the Facebook CEO said that the "current context" of Trump's post "is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. We are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete," he ended.

The post that prompted this decision of Zuckerberg actually involved Trump's disappointment over Pence's inaction over the certification of the electoral congress votes amidst the many incidents of voter fraud and legislators present yesterday who objected to the certification.

"Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!" Trump said in disappointment.

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving... Posted by Donald J. Trump on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Trump's succeeding posts were actually a call to stay peaceful before Facebook locked his account down.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" He called on the rioters.

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order - respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" He stressed.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! Posted by Donald J. Trump on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! Posted by Donald J. Trump on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

This was his same posts in his Twitter account prior to two tweets that were deleted by Twitter before they locked his account.

Prior to the post on Pence in Facebook, Trump just shared the Save America Rally coverage of Right Side Broadcasting in his Facebook account.

According to Newsbusters, the deleted tweet of Trump contained a video asking the rioters who "stormed the capital" yesterday "for peace and end to the protest".

"I know your pain. I know your hurt, you have to go home now. We have to have peace," Newsbusters quoted Trump as saying in the said video.

Twitter, through its Twitter Safety account, explained there action was meant to ensure the implementation of their policy.

"As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy," Twitter posted with a link to their Civic Integrity Policy.

Newsbusters cited that Twitter has censored Trump's twitter for 625 times and has "targeted Trump with more than a year of unprecedented restriction of his tweets".

Meanwhile, Snapchat followed suit in suspending Trump's account saying that "the company will monitor the situation closely before re-evaluating its decision," as per TechCrunch.

As of this article's writing, Twitter and YouTube has lifted its suspension on Trump's account as it now contains his video message on the "heinous attack on the United States capital" that was originally uploaded in White House's YouTube account.

"Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the National Guard and Federal arm forcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and will always be a nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the capital have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country and to those who broke the law, you will pay," Trump declared.