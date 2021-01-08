Antifa infiltrated President Donald Trump's supporters of the Save America Rally on their way to the U.S. Capitol yesterday according to surfacing evidence and as lawmakers alleged themselves, reports reveal.

Amidst Big Media reporting that Trump supporters are violent, evidence from various reputable and credible individuals have surfaced that the rioters who invaded the U.S. capitol were actually members of extreme leftist groups Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

One America News Network cited the expose Alabama Representative Mo Brooks made via Twitter regarding the identity of the rioters based on "warnings" he received prior to the Wednesday incident that has unnerved, angered, and left many Americans under shock together with the rest of the world.

"Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics," Brooks announced prior to detailing what these evidence were based on the intel given him by a police and another Congressman that the Trump supporters will be infiltrated by the said extreme leftist group.

Brooks narrated that a congressman warned him last Monday "of a growing ANTIFA threat and advised" him to sleep in his office "rather than leaving Capitol complex and sleeping" in his condo. The said congressman revealed that he actually got intel from a Capitol Police officer that "ANTIFA was going to try to infiltrate the Trump rally by dressing like Trump supporters."

Coincidentally, "Capitol Police adviced TUESDAY that it is best not to leave Capitol complex" echoing the warning Brooks received.

"Please, don't be like #FakeNewsMedia, don't rush to judgment on assault on Capitol. Wait for investigation. All may not be (and likely is not) what appears," Brooks stressed, "Again, time will reveal truth. Don't rush to judgment. Don't be fooled by #FakeNewsMedia whose political judgment drives their reporting.

The Gateway Pundit, on the other hand, revealed that a retired FBI Agent confirmed this narrative of Brooks through a text message received by their investigative reporter Paul Sperry.

BREAKING: Former FBI agent on the ground at U.S. Capitol just texted me and confirmed that at least 1 "bus load" of Antifa thugs infiltrated peaceful Trump demonstrators as part of a false Trump flag ops — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 6, 2021

Sperry said in his Twitter account the FBI agent confirmed that a bus load of Antifa members joined the Save America March to discredit the President and his supporters.

The Gateway Pundit also cited Independent Journalist Tayler Hansen who posted a series of tweets proving Antifa lead the riots upon spotting BLM activist and Insurgency USA head John Sullivan, who he previously sent to jail, was surprisingly present in the Save America rally as members of the press who were in "gas masks."

"I have video evidence confirming Antifa's presence within the Trump Supporters today. I will post later once I am safely out of DC," Hansen said prior to posting a thread presenting a series of evidence.

Tayler was previously mobbed by Antifa after he infiltrated their group during a coverage in Portland. Thus explaining his tweet on Wednesday of his need to get to safety prior to exposing the group as the promulgators of violence last Wednesday. The video evidence showed the same people who Hansen saw in Portland and responsible for his mobbing were actually present in the US Capitol taking photos initially and passing out masks as IDs to their members prior to the rioting.

"Pay attention to the gas masks they use, see a pattern? There's a reason. ANTIFA hands out these masks and razor scooter helmets that they turn into 'PRESS ID' by using tape and a sharpie. They were littered EVERYWHERE throughout the crowd yesterday," Hansen stressed in his thread of evidences.

Sullivan, who was previously arrested for causing riots and who is known to want to take Trump down, was actually interviewed by CNN yesterday evening for the video he posed on the shooting of Ashli Babbit, which in itself is evidence against him in line with the rioting that occured in the U.S. Capitol.

"Eyewitness reports one of the first people to break a window at the Capitol wearing a US flag shirt but took it off and tossed it in bush after. Others in dark clothing urging people to rush forward, starting anti-govt chants in crowd," revealed Veteran Navy intel officer Jack Posobiec in his Twitter account early Thursday.

Reports say Sullivan has been detained. Videos of him in handicuffs and sitting outside the Hamilton hotel have surfaced on the internet.

John Sullivan, an extreme BLM activists from Utah appears to be detained by police on K and 14th in DC by the Hamilton hotel. He was previously arrested and charged for BLM riot. pic.twitter.com/QUq1uBtgmC — Polish American Brotherhood (@PoAmBrotherhood) January 8, 2021

Other radical leftists caught on photo and video vandalizing House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office were Baked Alaska and Streamers Nick Fuentes together with a Black Lives Matter member who was originally spotted in their event last Summer in Arizona holding a QAnon poster, The Gateway Pundit presented.

Meawhile many reporters cited Trump supporters actually stopping Antifa from destroying the Capitol yet, The Gateway Pundit said, these are not being reported by Big Media.