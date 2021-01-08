President Donald Trump Promises 'orderly transition' despite not conceding to former Vice President Joseph Biden's "win" in the U.S. elections.

"Now Congress have certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power," Trump said in his video message originally released in the White House's YouTube account following the violent turnout of his Save America rally on Wednesday.

He then uploaded the video in his own Twitter account after suspension for it has worn off since Twitter and other Big Tech companies suspended his accounts in the height of the riots. Facebook, which owns Instagram, and SnapChat have still not lifted the suspension on his account as of writing time.

Prior to this statement he said, "My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing I was fighting for defend American democracy."

"We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high," he added, "But now tempers must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America."

"I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections," he stressed.

"To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime," he highlighted, "And to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning."

Trump condemned the "heinous attack on the United States Capital" and the rioters who caused it at the beginning of his video message. He said the "demonstrators who infiltrated the capitol, have defiled the seat of American democracy."

"Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem. I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal armforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order," he strongly stated.

He threatened "those who broke the law" that they "will pay" and disowned "those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction" as people who "do not represent our Country."

Trump took the opportunity to invite everyone "for healing and reconciliation" and cited that the previous years "has been a challenging time" for Americans considering the "menacing pandemic" that "has abandoned the lives" of many and "isolated millions in their homes", damaged the economy, and "claimed countless lives."

He raised that "defeating this pandemic and rebuilding the greatest economy on earth will require all" Americans "working together" and the "renewed emphasis on the civic values of patriotism, faith, charity, community, and family," as well as, revitalizing "the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind" Americans "as one national family."

One America News Network reported that a similar statement was released by White House officials after Congress certified the electoral college votes.

Republicans, OANN said, have also joined the president in condemning the violent riot that took place in the afternoon of Jan. 6.