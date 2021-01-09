China blocked attempts to investigate into the origin of the COVID-19 virus, reports say.

One America News Network broke the news that China blocked the investigation attempts from the World Health Organization to look into the origins of the COVID-19 virus that brought about a pandemic that affected the whole world.

In their current report, the Chinese government is said to already be cooperating with the WHO to perform the investigation into the coronavirus outbreak though the Chinese government is still negotiating the particulars of the said investigation.

China blocked the WHO's initial attempt to investigate the origins of the pandemic.

OANN's Morgan Schmidt reported that "China seems to be hindering the World Health Organization probe into the origins of COVID-19 by delaying the arrival of the agency's investigators and international team of scientific experts."

Senior officials from the communist country claimed that WHO experts are not yet cleared and approved to enter the country despite the fact that travel arrangement has been made from the earlier agreement of an investigation from both parties.

Per Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director of WHO, this was as per arrangement jointly developed between WHO, the Chinese government and the countries for which the team was meant to travel through on their own, through on their way, to Wuhan.

Furthermore, Ghebreyesus expressed his dismay to "learn that Chinese officials have not yet finalized the necessary permissions for the team's arrival in China" when they have already been in talks of the team's deployment since July last year.

The team of experts involved in the investigation came from different branches like epidemiology, virology and public health.

In a separate report by Daily Mail, a possible leak in a Chinese lab is the "most credible" source of the outbreak that wreaked havoc in the whole world.

Matthew Pottinger, President Trump's Deputy National Security Adviser, said that intelligence reports point out to a growing evidence of the outbreak starting from a leak in a top-secret virology laboratory in Wuhan instead of its market where the virus was first thought to have originated.

"There is a growing body of evidence that the lab is likely the most credible source of the virus," Pottinger stated.

The security adviser added that China's refusal for journalist to visit the virology laboratory which is 11 miles from the Wuhan market looks like the place to be for the actual "ground zero" of the virus.

"We don't know what they have been doing in that laboratory. They may well have been fiddling with bat coronaviruses and looking at them and they made a mistake. I've spoken to various people who believe that to be the case."

The investigation, which is set to last until six weeks, aims to uncover the origin of the virus which started in Wuhan by examining samples from both human and animals. So far, the team of experts from WHO has been reduced to performing virtual meetings with their Chinese counterpart as the issue of their travel visa is still waiting to be resolved.