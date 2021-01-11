U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands by President Donald Trump's Accomplishments, stressing that "History will remember us very well", during the Republican Study Committee last Friday, an exclusive report revealed.

"I am proud of what we've accomplished - not just in the national security, foreign policy space, which I've worked with, but the things that we've done with families, the pro-life work that we have done. These are things that will truly be historic. I think history will remember us very well for these things when the books are written," Breitbart quoted Pompeo in saying during the meeting.

According to Breitbart, Pompeo was particularly addressing his message to members of the Trump administration who left their posts after the violence in the U.S. Capitol last January 6 and whom he called "not listening to the American people." In particular, these were Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Breitbart said Pompeo's remarks also meant to contradict former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley who said Trump "will be judged harshly by history" during a Republican National Committee members meeting last Thursday.

"While I think we all think the violence that took place in the place where you all work in the Capitol was tragic, I've watched people walk away from this president already. And they are not listening to the American people. Not remotely," Pompeo said during the meeting.

The 70th U.S. Secretary of State gave a run-down of Trump's accomplishments over the past four years, especially in line with keeping the peace in international relations by creating "enormous coalition" with Australians, some European countries, Japanese, and South Koreans to counter China, as well as addressing the needs in the Middle East, Breitbart said.

In his Twitter account, Pompeo posted a series of the Trump administration's accomplishments on Sunday involving the Paris agreement to undoing the shortcomings of former President Barack Obama's administration.

"The Paris Agreement is a fraud. Doesn't help the environment, gives world's biggest polluter (read: China) a pass. Trump Administration will never hoodwink the American people and pretend a bad deal is a good deal," he began.

"A 2017 study found U.S. compliance with the Paris Agreement would cost us +/- 2.7 million jobs by 2025. President Trump's withdrawal from this bad deal put #AmericansFirst," he added, which included a November 4, 2020 tweet from The White House on the matter.

In another he cited that, "Globalism is dangerous and tramples our sovereignty. Exhibit A: @IntlCrimCourt harassing American soldiers while losing case after case. The Trump Administration didn't tolerate the ICC's power grab."

"The Obama Administration put cooperation with the ICC above American interests. We ended that. If the Trump Administration hadn't stood up to @IntlCrimCourt & protected U.S. sovereignty, no one would have," he said next.

He also cited the National Atlantic Treaty Organization as "another Trump Administration" accomplishment along with leading the world "in reforming multilateral institutions and ditching bad deals" and forming a "Special Relationship" in Anglo-American cooperation involving the Center for Policy Studies, the UK Foreign Office, the U.S. State Department, and the U.S. embassy.

"The Special Relationship truly is special. The Trump Administration valued it more than any other," Pompeo tweeted adding the link to his speech given last May 8 2019 at the Lancaster House in London.

In the said speech, he said that "President Trump has led tough diplomacy towards the final, fully-verified denuclearization of North Korea" that is an important mission and whose outcome is "imperative for the security of the world" as such it was supported by the Royal Navy who "deployed to the Pacific to deter illicit ship-to-ship transfers on North Korean fuel that would have undermined those sanctions."