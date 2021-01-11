Many conservatives have announced they are leaving Twitter after the social media company banned President Donald Trump from the platform, a report says.

TV and Radio personalities Greg Gutfeld, Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, and Lou Dobbs made official announcements on Saturday to leave Twitter for good. For his last tweet, Gutfeld called out several big companies for their maneuvers to cripple their competition and to rid themselves of any opposition, Breitbart reported.

Gutfeld enumerated the pattern he's seeing.

"CNN tries to get FNC banned. Apple targets Parler. Publishers dump writers. Music labels drop artists. Twitter bans/removes thousands. Tech companies join hands."

"This redefines who the true rebels are," he said and added, "if you like the purge, you're the servant."

okay, this IS my last tweet:

CNN tries to get FNC banned.

Apple targets Parler.

Publishers dump writers.

music labels drop artists.

twitter bans/removes thousands.

— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 9, 2021

Gutfeld's exit came after Twitter decided to no longer give President Donald Trump access to their platform.

In a blog post, Twitter detailed the reasons for the ban.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Subsequently, other Big Tech companies were allegedly working together to get rid of Parler, Twitter's competition, but framing their action as measures to protect the public.

Besides his backslash on the said companies, Gutfeld also talked about how rocker Ariel Pink got kicked out by his record label after tweeting his attendance of the "Save America March" at the White House on Wednesday.

Both Google and Apple removed Parler from their app stores. This barred the app from Android and iPhone smartphones.

Amazon followed suit by immediately cutting out Parler from its web hosting service on Sunday. Parler was down as a result until it managed to move to a new host.

Having the same reasons as Greg Gutfeld, Rush Limbaugh also decided to deactivate his Twitter account on Friday. Mark Levin and Lou Dobbs did the same but after inviting their followers to join them on Parler.

"I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter's fascism. I ask all my followers to join me now on Parler and Rumble," says Levin in his tweet on Friday.

— Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 8, 2021

On the same day, Dobbs also expressed his annoyance against tech censorship.

"I don't believe any American should ever tolerate those who deny us freedom of speech or who would ever be so arrogant as to censor our President. I'm withdrawing from Twitter as of right now. Please join me on Parler @LouDobbsTonight. God bless you and America," he wrote. This post is longer available for viewing.

As for other conservatives still on Twitter, they tweeted that they're also seeing a massive decrease in the number of their followers following the President's ban, Breitbart reported.

These include Twitter users Brian Kilmeade, Terrence K. Williams, Omar Navarro (who said he spent thousands on Twitter ads), Dave Rubin, Kristy Swanson, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Michael Malice.

"As part of our work to protect the integrity of the conversation on Twitter, we regularly challenge accounts to confirm account details such as email and phone number. Until the accounts confirm additional account information, they are in a locked state and do not count towards follower counts," Twitter informed the New York Post.

Undeterred, an exodus of Twitter users strike back by also announcing their exit from the social media platform and their switch to its competitor, Parler.