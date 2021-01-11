A study found that China reported far less COVID cases than it actually had, a report reveals.

Different scholars and scientists from Wuhan University have revealed that the reported cases from Wuhan, where COVID-19 had been discovered, were much higher than what the Chinese government put out--three times at that. China still claims that it only had 87,331 COVID-19 infections and 4,634 fatalities in total, Breitbart reported. Further, it was revealed that 168,000 Wuhan residents were infected with the said virus.

In a report from SCMP, Wuhan University dean of health sciences Yu Xuejie warned that people should still "stay vigilant as the coronavirus may still exist." The team that examined the reported cases added that these virulent strains are more difficult to detect, leaving more people to be asymptomatic. Even if they had lower strain, it is still a cause for concern since this may "reignite the epidemic."

The study suggests that two-thirds of the total number tested were asymptomatic cases. The total amount of population in Wuhan amounts to 10 million and the researches indicated that about an estimated number of 168,000 residents were found to be positive of the virus. In fact, the study found that 1.68-percent of those from Wuhan contained the antibodies for the virus, making it higher than the reported national percentage of 0.59 released by the Chinese government.

A 10-man team from the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to conduct an investigation as to where COVID-19 as originated in China. However, the Chinese government has yet to give them the green light to start the investigation and an authorization to enter the country. China continuously dismissed the criticisms of how they have handled the virus and are now suggesting that the COVID-19 virus was circulating in the continent of Europe months before the outbreak in Wuhan happened.

In the tail end of 2019, the city of Wuhan was the first city to be associated with the virus and the outbreak--specifically in the seafood market of the city. It was only on the 23rd of January of the following year that the government of China locked down the city and the whole province. One could only wonder what would have happened if they acted sooner.

In the second month of 2020, the Trump administration has successfully declared a public health emergency in the country--alerting all Americans. It was a timely decision done by President Trump since the outbreak in the country has not yet started.

In the third month, President Trump declared it as a National Emergency, unlocking billions of dollars to fight the pandemic--assuring all Americans that the administration has everything under control. Thus by the end of 2020, the Trump administration has started giving out vaccinations to the American people--giving more people a chance in life and to be free of masks.

With the timely response of the Trump administration, it could be compared to the emergency response of the Chinese government who has concealed and fabricated the truth from the public by not disclosing the real numbers to the public. It took more than a year to reveal the real numbers.