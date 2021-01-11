Reports reveal that the British Government purchased millions' worth of PPEs from Chinese companies that are associated with slave labor.

Nearly £150 million were given by the British Government to firms which are connected to concentration camps in China for the payment of the Personal Protection Equipments (PPE). In a report from Breitbart, Winner Medica alone received £122 million. Coincidentally, Winner Medica is the same company which supplies some of its cotton from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), a paramilitary group that has been banned from selling in the United States because of its alleged slave labor.

An additional £19 million and £16 million contracts to pharmaceutical companies China Meheco and Sinopharm were also spent by the British Government, respectively. Similarly to Winner Medica, China Meheco credits XPCC for its labour services, as reported by The Telegraph.

Sinopharm, on the other hand, has been closely involved in the Labor Transfer Program in Xinjiang--which is allegedly forcing Uyghurs to relocate throughout China. Survivors of the said labor camps revealed the extreme human rights deprivation they have received in the camp.

North Koreans were also part of this unfair and unjust treatment by the Chinese government, as previously reported. In a three-month long investigation done by The Guardian, these PPEs were made by North Korean women "under modern slavery."

North Korea had violated the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights by using these women to augment the country's income. It is said to be that North Korea is in a tight situation in terms of its economy and finance. These workers had to undergo modern day slavery and work for 18 hours each day having little to no break in between.

In September, the Communist Party of China denied these allegations and rebranded these slavery camps as a "facility for employment." They have also accused the United States for pushing the "forced poverty" agenda on them.

Ironically, slavery was already abolished hundreds of years ago by the same British Government that bought PPEs from these modern slavery camps. Conservative Party chairman Tom Tugendhat MP said, "[Slavery's] alive and well in Xinjiang making us complicit in some of the worst human rights abuses and undercutting legal suppliers. We need to use the G7 to set global standards stopping slave-goods reaching free countries."

While the British Government was busy buying off of these firms who are connected to slavery, firms coming from the British Healthcare Trades Association had alleged that the British Government continued to ignore them who were very much willing to supply the PPEs for their own countrymen.

These firms were then forced to ship their own PPEs to other neighboring countries such as Italy, France, and Germany which were lacking their own supplies of PPEs at that time. Continuously sourcing the PPEs from China is a "serious failure of due diligence," Nick Davies from the Institute for Government said.

In a social media post by Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves, she had received quite a number of messages coming from different manufacturers who had claimed to offer their service to the National Health Service yet they had heard nothing back from the British Government.