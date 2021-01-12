First Lady Melania Trump condemned the US Capitol violence that took place last Jan. 6 and called for healing despite receiving personal attacks through a statement released via the White House's website on Monday, Jan. 11.

In her Twitter account, Trump shared a link to her statement that contained her reflection on the past year, her gratitude to particular individuals and to the entire nation, as well as, her condemnation of the violent turnout of the Save America Rally that was only meant to influence Congress to object the electoral votes on the basis of the irregularities their team have accumulated the past two months and the desire of many to fight for the integrity of the elections.

"I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me--from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda," she said.

"This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain," she added. "Our Nation must heal in a civil manner. Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation's Capitol. Violence is never acceptable."

She also highlighted the value of the freedom of expression as "one of the paramount ideals which America is fundamentally built on" that many from the past have sacrificed to protect and, for this, she called on every one "to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives."

"I implore people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the color of a person's skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness. We must listen to one another, focus on what unites us, and rise above what divides us," she stressed.

She then said, "It is inspiring to see that so many have found a passion and enthusiasm in participating in an election, but we must not allow that passion to turn to violence. Our path forward is to come together, find our commonalities, and be the kind and strong people that I know we are."

The First Lady also reminded that America's "strength and character" in the face of "natural disasters" is an " unwavering resolve to help one another" borne from "compassion" which shows "the true spirit of" America.

"It is these defining moments that we will look back and tell our grandchildren that through empathy, strength, and determination, we were able to restore the promise of our future," she stated. "Each of you are the backbone of this country. You are the people who continue to make the United States of America what it is, and who have the incredible responsibility of preparing our future generations to leave everything better than they found it."

Mrs. Trump also thanked the "millions of Americans" who supported her husband and her "over the past 4 years" and for being given "the honor" of her lifetime to serve as the First Lady.

According to Breitbart, this is the first time Mrs. Trump publicly addressed the U.S. Capitol event, which lead to the resignation of Stephanie Grisham, her Chief of Staff and Press Secretary.

Breitbart said that Grisham used to openly attack media for fabricating stories or reporting out of context in protection of Mrs. Trump.