Antifa already had a protest in the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday before President Donald Trump finished speaking with his speech at the Washington Ellipse, reports reveal.

The Gateway Pundit cited a tweet from CNN that said, "Shortly after 1 p.m. ET pro-Trump protesters pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter of the U.S. Capitol Building. They tussled with officers in full riot gear, some calling officers 'traitors' for doing their jobs."

CNN, as per the Gateway Pundit, "even admitted that flashbangs were going off at 1 PM" even though Trump was still at the Ellipse giving his speech.

Witnesses also tweeted regarding the flashbangs such as The National Pulse Editor-In-Chief Raheem Kassam who said, "Being a very cold day, the Gateway Pundit "a vast majority of patriots left the Ellipse and went home after President Trump finished his speech".

"I was walking past the Capitol and flash bangs were already going off and this was before Trump's speech had ended," Kassam affirmed the tweet of @bluewater0915.

"The rioters never heard his speech," @bluewater0915, whose Twitter name is LT, remarked to an earlier post of Kassam containing a link to the article on The National Pulse.

"I was watching the livestreams. Trump hadn't even finished his speech before a group was at the Capitol. The people that were listening to Trump weren't even aware that the grouo (sic) had already gone to the Capitol,"@anotherday1 tweeted.

Kassam actually made a timeline of events that took place on Jan. 6 and presented it to Newsmax's Greg Kelly on Monday, Jan. 11.

The timeline showed that the "first protesters arrived at the Capitol" at 12:40 p.m. Twenty minutes later, the "Capitol Police Department Chief sees officers attacked," at 1:09 p.m. the "Capitol Police District Chief requests the National Guard," at 1:11 p.m. "Trump's speech concludes," come 1:50 p.m. "Capitol Breached," and by 1:56 p.m. "speech attendees arrive at Capitol."

Despite this and other testimonials in social media on Antifa's leading the riot that Christianity Daily previously reported, Black Lives Matter organizer John Sullivan is not being charged for it, the Gateway Pundit revealed.

"Just ran into John Sullivan the suspected BLM activist that was amongst the protesters that stormed the Capitol and was arrested yesterday. He appears to have been released! In a phone call he can be heard saying that 'no he's not being charged'," tweeted reporter and journalist Millie Weaver in her account with a video clip of her following Sullivan last Jan. 9.