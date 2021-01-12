The Supreme Court refused to hear the post-election fraud cases filed by President Donald Trump's legal team including those cases filed by the GOP and Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell, a report says.

As per Forbes on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the motion of the Trump Team to fast track all the cases they have filed in court prior to the certification of electoral votes for former Vice President Joseph Biden into the presidency by Congress last week.

Forbes said this action is "effectively killing the post-election litigation by ensuring it won't be heard before Biden takes office and likely renders the cases moot."

In addition, Forbes identified four key facts that renders the Trump Team on check mate at this time until Biden is inaugurated as President of the United States.

The Supreme Court, Forbes highlighted, "denied motions to expedite the post-election cases, which include three Trump-led lawsuits challenging the election results in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin"; "denied Powell's lawsuits challenging Michigan and Georgia's election results, conservative attorney Lin Wood's challenge of Georgia's results and Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward's lawsuit challenging that state's votes"; and denied "motions to expedite the cases."

In addition, the Supreme Court "rejected a motion to expedite a Pennsylvania case brought by GOP lawmakers after previously denying a motion for injunctive relief in the case, which stopped the case from being decided before the Electoral College met."

According to Forbes, the Supreme Court intends to hear the cases but "on a slower timeline after Inauguration Day, which would be too late for the court to potentially grant the plaintiffs' requests for the court to overturn the election results."

The Forbes revealed that there are 63 post-election cases filed by Trump and the GOP that were "either lost in court or withdrew, according to a tally kept by Democratic Party attorney Marc Elias, and they only netted one minor win."

Forbes stressed that people should watch out for the fact that "the court has still not yet issued a decision on whether they'll take up full consideration of a case concerning Pennsylvania's mail-in deadline allowing ballots to arrive after Election Day," which "could affect how future elections are run" even though it may not actually overturn the results of the election. Forbes stated that the Pennsylvania results only differed by 10,000 ballots should the court actually consider the case.

Meanwhile, the Gateway Pundit reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation also would not wish to look into the cases of USPS trailers full of ballots sent to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that were reported by its truck drivers until after Biden's inauguration.

"This is how democracy dies," the Gateway Pundit announced, "It is clear the US has become a lawless state overnight."

The Gateway Pundit explained that its statement was due to the "incredible amount of historic fraud in this year's presidential election" and cited the "myriad of anomalies and outright fraudulent votes as Deroy Murdock reported."

Murdock, an investigative journalist who is contributing editor at National Review Online, presented a "comprehensive inventory" of known election fraud issues. These voter fraud issues show that President Trump won his re-election bid.

Similarly, the Gateway Pundit identified four reasons the actions of the two government institutions were unacceptable on top of the Murdock report.

These were: "the impossible dropped votes for Joe Biden in the early morning," "the collusion of several swing states to shut down counting on election night after Trump pulled ahead in ALL of the battleground states," "the liberal counting centers locking out GOP observers for up to two days," and the "The flipping of ballots from Trump to Biden on live TV."

The media outfit also expressed its disappointment that on top of these rejections, "Democrats are cracking down on speech and assembly rights."