Former Vice President Joe Biden is facing some major backlash over choosing the new secretary of Health and Human Services.

One America News Network reported that Biden announced his nomination of choosing Xavier Becerra, California's Attorney General to become the new HHS secretary.

However, this move is facing a major backlash mainly because of Becerra's lack of qualifications. While the California Attorney General served in Congress previously, he has no record of having a work experience with the HHS or any other known medical background.

But more than his lack of credentials to work for the HHS, critics are even more worried that Becerra is a pro-abortion extremist.

In an earlier report from Christianity Daily, several pro-life groups already gave their warning with Biden's choice of the new HHS secretary being an abortion extremist.

In 2016, Becerra earned a 100 percent ranking from NARAL Pro Choice America for eight different voting records on Planned Parenthood, Anti-Choice and Non-Discrimination on Reproductive Health to name a few. NARAL Pro-Choice has been fighting for reproductive freedom in America since 1969 and has 2.5 million members to date.

A year after receiving the highest rating possible from the pro-choice group, Becerra sued a pro-life activist who uncovered Planned Parenthood's involvement in selling aborted babies to biotech companies.

The biggest pro-life group in America, Susan B. Anthony List, has openly expressed their stand against Becerra becoming the new HHS secretary.

The pro-life group took to Twitter last week saying that "Joe Biden has proven yet again he is an extremist on abortion."

The day before the aforementioned tweet, the Susan B. Anthony List called for Republican senators "to stand firm" and stop the unacceptable nomination to which several Republican lawmakers responded having expressed their will not to vote to confirm Becerra's election as the next HHS secretary. Republicans are also urging other lawmakers to make the same move.

Senator Thomas Bryant Cotton agreed that Becerra is not qualified to handle a position with the HHS and has been a "disaster" in the state where he happened to be the attorney general.

"Xavier Becerra spent his career attacking pro-life Americans and tried to force crisis pregnancy centers to advertise abortions. He's been a disaster in California and he is unqualified to lead HHS. I'll be voting no, and Becerra should be rejected by the Senate."

Becerra's continued defense of reproductive freedom and persecution of journalists who expose Planned Parenthood's role in trafficking baby has made him such an extremist when it comes to the issue of abortion. The California AG has led multi-state coalition to forcibly include abortion in employees' insurance plans despite it being against their faith.

"Becerra's record: continued persecution (started by predecessor Kamala Harris) of citizen journalists who exposed Planned Parenthood's role in baby parts trafficking, tried to force pro-life pregnancy centers to refer for abortion, and voted for partial birth abortion."

Aside from the Susan B. Anthony List, other pro-life group and its leaders including Albert Mohler from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Lila Rose of Live Action have already expressed their alarm over Biden's choice of electing Becerra as the new HHS secretary.