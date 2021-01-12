Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) called for an investigation on tech companies that have seemingly collaborated to kick Parler off the internet.

The esteemed Republican on the House Intelligence Committee asked the Department of Justice to look into the matter during FNC's "Sunday Morning Futures"' broadcast.

In his talk, Rep. Nunes cited "violations of antitrust laws, civil rights and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Acts" Breitbart reported.

Nunes said he doesn't know where "the Department of Justice is at right now or the FBI. This is clearly a violation of antitrust, civil rights, the RICO statute."

The Republican clarified that when he wrote that book, it's with the hope that Americans would be warned and that they would vote right so issues like what happened on Parler's would be prevented.

"Unfortunately, it's far worse than what I could even imagine. The effect of this is that there is no longer a free and open social media company or site for any American to get on any longer, because these big companies, Apple, Amazon, Google, they have just destroyed a - what was likely - Parler is likely a billion-dollar company. Poof, it's gone. But it's more than just the financial aspect to that. Republicans have no way to communicate. If - and it doesn't even matter if you're a Republican or conservative," Rep. Nunez said in his initial remarks.

"If you don't want to be regulated by left-wingers that are at Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, where you get shadowbanned, nobody gets to see you - nobody gets to see you, they get to decide what's violent or not violent, it's preposterous," he added in frustration.

"There should be a racketeering investigation on all the people that coordinated this attack on not only a company but on all of those like us, like me, like you, Maria [Bartiromo]. I have 3 million followers on Parler. Tonight, I will no longer be able to communicate with those people. And they're Americans," the California representative said.

In contrast with the mainstream social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, Rep. Nunes commended Parler saying that it's a "very safe platform" because everyone gets certified first and should there be any lawbreakers in the platform, the FBI can easily trace and subpoena the suspects.

The representative also has an account in Parler which he opened eight months ago. Although he knows that majority of the Republicans were also signed up in the platform, Rep. Nunes said that he did not go there for that reason. It is because unlike Facebook or Twitter, he has freedom in Parler to post his full thoughts without its visibility or reach getting manipulated or controlled.

As for Amazon, Google and Apple, the ban was in response to Parler's refusal to moderate posts, as well as its decision not to take action on discussions in its platform about organizing a rally and storming the Capitol. Furthermore, Parler did not take down posts containing photos and videos taken from the riot.

"We're aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the U.S.," says a spokesperson from Google.

"Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people's safety," Apple told Fox News.

Amazon said that they will "deny Parler services until it removes posts inciting violence, including at the Presidential inauguration."

This, they say, is to not be "complicit in more bloodshed and violent attacks on democracy."

It's worth noting, however, that no Big Tech company ever banned posts from Antifa, Black Lives Matter and other like leftist groups even when these planned riots and incited violence across America last year, The Gateway Pundit noted.