Former Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz was seen in public for the first time since he started his rehabilitation, a report says.

Carl Lentz has just been spotted for the first time since his 30-day rehabilitation. The former Hillsong pastor was seen with his wife Laura approaching Target Redondo Beach for an early morning errand, the Daily Mail reported.

Reports described the former celebrity pastor to be a little worse for wear walking arm to arm with his Australian wife. Lentz wore his hair long after spending both Christmas and New Year under a program for depression, anxiety, and pastoral burnout rehabilitation.

Laura, on the other hand, was seen wearing her wedding ring while crossing the street alongside her husband. The wife and their three children reportedly showed constant support to the ousted pastor throughout his stay at rehab.

Early in December, Carl entered an outpatient facility for depression, anxiety, and pastoral burnout. The center advised him to undergo a 30-day treatment program to treat mental health issues that allegedly came after being involved in a huge outrage.

"He wants to be better for his family and is dedicated to doing the work," a source told the Daily Mail. "His family is supporting him and hopes their privacy will be respected on this journey," reports added.

On Nov. 4, Brian Houston, Hillsong founder announced that the megachurch fired the former celebrity pastor. Houston said they had to make the decision due to the alleged leadership issues, breach of trust as well as moral failures.

Houston commended the good heart that the couple had for the people and added that they do not despise the good works that the Lentzes contributed to the ministry.

"They have a heart for people and we are confident that after a time of rest and restoration, God will use Carl in another way outside of Hillsong church," Houston said. 'In terminating his tenure, we in no way want to diminish the good work he did here," the leader added, Daily Mail UK reported.

At the time, Carl posted a lengthy social media update thanking everyone for their trust and shared how the ministry impacted his life so much. He later apologized to everyone and to his wife admitting that he had been an unfaithful husband.

Days after the announcement, reports revealed audio of Houston addressing people in church leadership about deeper reasons for Lentz's termination. He told the top donors and church leaders that the ousted pastor had more than one affair

Although Carl did not specify the unfaithfulness to his marriage that he mentioned in his Instagram post, an Egyptian-Palestinian woman came out claiming that she had a five-month-long affair with the ousted pastor. Ranin Karim, a 34-year old jewelry designer, said she tried to end their affair several times but Carl kept coming back. The story finally ended when Laura found out and the pastor himself decided that he had to go.

The outrage hurt the couple's connection with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey. Carl baptized Justin in Tyson Chandler's bathtub.

After the news broke out, the Biebers unfollowed the couple on Instagram. Justin Bieber recently said that he belongs to Churchome and not to Hillsong.