Driven by "vindictiveness" and "fear," Democrats and their supporters sped the impeachment of President Donald Trump charging him of "inciting insurrection," and accusing him and his movement of being a "danger," a report said.

One America News Network reported that the President was blamed by political and corporate establishments for last week's Capitol riot because of his "provocative" tweets and videos. Big Tech companies made their move to suspend President Trump's social media accounts and blocked all contents linked to his speech labeled as "inciting violence."

The Democrats' move to remove President Trump from position as quickly as possible, as per OANN's Chanel Rion, could be fueled by either "vindictiveness" or "fear."

"Vindictiveness in that Democrats and establishment Republicans want Trump and his legacy to leave the White House bruised and bloodied. Fear in that they believe President Trump may do something drastic between now and inauguration day to stay in power," Rion said.

A Danger to the World

Over the weekend, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence urging him to invoke the 25th Amendment

Her letter said that the President and his supporters "pose a danger to the world."

But to the House Speaker and Democrats' dismay, VP Mike Pence, refused to invoke the 25th Amendment on the President. His reason is simple. To do so is not "consistent with our Constitution," Variety reports.

"Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation," the Vice President wrote back to Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

He also urged the House Speaker and "every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment."

Impeachment won't work

With only a few days left before the inauguration, Democrats still fear that President Donald Trump might do something unthinkable before the end of his term.

The fear was further compounded by their failure to pressure the Vice President to invoke the 25th Amendment. Hence, they resorted to filing an article of impeachment against President Trump.

Rep. David Cicilline who is leading the drafting of the impeachment articles and reportedly has received threats, as per CNN, tweeted Monday that "we now have the votes to impeach." Should the impeachment happen and the President's convicted, he would not be allowed to run for office in the future.

Scheduled Wednesday, the House' votes did not go as planned by the Democrats.

Without cooperation from the Senate Republicans, this effort will not push through. They will need at least 18 senators to join in. Additionally, the senate will not congregate until the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden which is set on Jan. 19.

To this, Rep. Nancy Pelosi said that the Republicans were only permitting President Trump's "unhinged, unstable and deranged acts of sedition to continue. Their complicity endangers America, erodes our Democracy, and it must end."

In response, House Republican Kevin McCarthy wrote to his colleagues stating that "impeachment at this time would have the opposite effect of bringing our country together."