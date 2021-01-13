Joe Biden's presidential campaign message, 'Americans United,' will also be the theme of his inauguration on the twentieth of January. This theme, however, seems to contradict what the Biden administration might work towards based on its policies and promises to the American people.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee of Biden announced last Monday that the theme for his inauguration will be, "Americans United," The AP reported. CEO of the Presidential Inauguration Committee Dr. Tony Allen hopes that the Biden presidency will bring healing and reunification among the Americans.

Due to the coronavirus and continuous spread of the virus throughout the country, many of the accompanying inauguration events will be done virtually rather than the usual in-person. However, the duo of Biden and Kamala Harris, along with their spouses, plan to visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery to make a symbolic gesture of unity by placing a wreath at the Tomb.

Joining the Biden-Harris tandem in the National Cemetery are former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and their wives. Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence and his wife plan to join and attend the inauguration.

"The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto, 'e pluribus unum,' reminds us--out of many, one." Allen shared.

However, the policies that Biden has adopted suggest that he is not listening to most Americans. His pro-abortion stance has been very obvious. This is seen in the leaders he has chosen to help run his administration - they do not seem to be representing American values.

Biden mentioned that the Hyde Amendment cannot stay and he agreed when he was asked if "he'd commit in abolishing" the said amendment. The Hyde Amendment has been barring taxpayers to fund for the elective abortions in Medicaid. The said amendment has been a unifying policy for decades, with both Parties supporting it, even those who identify pro-choice has supported it as well.

Additionally, Biden's choice of Harris as his vice president has been controversial. Harris has prosecuted pro-life undercover journalists whom exposed the baby body parts trade of Planned Parenthood. Aside from Harris, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was also a choice as Biden's Vice President. Becerra, a known radical abortion activist or "abortion extremist," tried to put pro-life journalists in jail, LifeNews reports.

Multiple polls have shown that majority of the Americans are not willing to pay for abortions using their tax dollars. Ironically, Biden has supported the Hyde Amendment up until 2019--abandoning his moderate position once he was urged to the powerful pro-abortion lobby.

Biden even called the killing of unborn babies in abortions as an "essential medical service" during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With his health care plan, he would expand it up to abortion. Aside from this, forcing insurance companies to cover abortions, claiming it was an "essential" health care under Obamacare.

Every year, about 900,000 unborn babies are aborted in America--62 million since 1973 when the Supreme Court forced the states to legalize abortion on demand. Exactly why the Hyde Amendment is important is because an additional 60,000 more unborn babies could be in the statistics each year. President-elect Biden would also undo all of President Donald Trump's pro-life choices--restoring the funding for the abortion chain Planned Parenthood.

Religious freedoms

Aside from these, several groups have also called on Biden to enact policies against Christians and Religious groups, even conservatives in general. He himself promised to censor pro-life conservatives if he wins the election.

Some LGBT groups asked him to remove the accreditation of Christian schools. He has also pledged to fulfill all of the LGBT community's wishes, which will prove problematic and dangerous for religious liberties in America.

Some have even gone as far as to urge him to remove God Almighty from America, a nation founded on Judeo-Christian beliefs.

Communist China also previously published bold demands for Biden should he become President of the United States of America. Biden has some very questionable ties with China.

More recently, while President Donald Trump called for peace and while his wife the First Lady Melania Trump called for healing, Biden on the other hand called the President's supporters in Capitol Hill -who were infiltrated by Antifa, Black Lives Matter and other leftists-- "Domestic Terrorists."