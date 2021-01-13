An evangelical prophet received death threats following his apology for his "wrong prophecy" about President Donald Trump.

The Christian Post reported that prophet Jeremiah Johnson is now receiving death threats following his apology to his followers regarding his "inaccurate" prophesy that Trump would win a second term as president of the United States.

"Over the last 72 hours, I have received multiple death threats and thousands upon thousands of emails from Christians saying the nastiest and most vulgar things I have ever heard toward my family and ministry," Johnson shared.

According to the report, Johnson released his official statement last Sunday saying that the recent death threats toward him showed that "parts of the prophetic/charismatic movement are far SICKER than I could have ever dreamed of" seeing that most of the threats he has received are from fellow Christians as well.

In the same statement, he called out Christians for their seeming idolatry of the outgoing president.

"I truthfully never realized how absolutely triggered and ballistic thousands and thousands of saints get about Donald Trump. It's terrifying! It's full of idolatry! If I helped to prop up this ideology concerning him, I will need to repent again and stir up even more hell," Johnson shared.

The prophet was referring to the riot incident in Capitol Hill where five people died - an unarmed woman shot by police, three from medical emergencies and a police officer who sustained various injuries while responding to the riots. The riot happened while lawmakers were processing the electoral certification to confirm the presidency of Joe Biden.

The leader of Jeremiah Johnson Ministries painstakingly shared how we was called "a coward, sellout, a traitor to the Holy Spirit, and cussed out at least 500 times."

What happened has cost his ministry to lose partners almost every hour and is still counting.

The prophet shared his heartache and wonder "at the barrage of continued conspiracy theories" sent his way in "pure hatred."

Johnson apologized for causing believers to doubt the voice of God adding that "God Himself is NOT a liar and His written Word should always be the foundation and source of our lives as Christians."

In his apology, Johnson said that he wants to "repent for inaccurately prophesying" but he also refused to put the blame on the saints because they did not pray enough. The prophet added that he was "beyond relieved that President Trump was only an assignment for a season and never a mandate."

Despite what had happened, the evangelical prophet emphasized that revival has never been dependent on who sits in the White House, but rather the One who sits on the Throne of Heaven.

Following his apology, Johnson promised to be more committed to the gospel and to continue preaching the Cross and the resurrection power of Christ.

"By God's grace I will walk in a greater measure of humility and repentance than ever before. I will learn from my mistakes and seek correction from Godly leaders always."

