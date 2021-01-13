Capitol's police chief claims that he called for help six times during the attack on Capitol Hill and yet his calls for help had been unanswered.

One America News Network reported that outgoing Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund claimed to have called for the National Guard even before the attack on Capitol Hill happened. He kept on calling while the attack was happening only to have all six of his calls unanswered.

In a Sunday interview following the attack on Wednesday, Sund said that he requested for the National Guard to be on standby, but that his request had been denied by his own security officials. Sund went on to say that Paul Irving, House Sergeant at Arms, did not support his opinion for back up or even declare an emergency.

In the 15 minutes that protesters broke through the perimeter of Capitol Hill, the Capitol police chief's call for reinforcements were all denied leaving the place in total chaos. It was not until two hours later that troops from the National Guard arrived after receiving an authorization from Pentagon.

However, four out of the five reported deaths have already occurred when the troops arrived.

Terrance Gainer, Capitol Hill Police's former chief, came in defense of Sund, saying that aside from questions that needed to be asked, people who did not do their jobs of depending the place must be persecuted.

"There'll be plenty of time to examine and persecute the people who mis-defended that place. I used to do that, I know these people. We are responsible. Something got screwed up and someone will be held accountable."

In another report by OANN, House Majority Whip James Clyburn believes that protesters might have inside intel in Capitol Hill given that protesters easily got inside the building.

According to Clyburn, side doors at the Capitol were opened making it easy for protesters to enter in. The incident further indicates that someone from the inside has knowledge of the protest that is about to happen.

The South Carolina representative noted that demonstrators were able to enter the office where he works most of the time, but not the office marked with his name.

"That office is where I do most of my work and for some reason, these people showed up at that office," Clyburn stated. "But the office where my name is above the door... and my position above the door was not disturbed."

After the incident at Capitol Hill, Police Chief Steven Sund turned in his resignation a day later following demands from Democrats to resign his position.

During the attack on Capitol Hill, five people died including three civilians and one police officer who were part of the response team following the riots.

Lawmakers who were undergoing the process of certifying and confirming the victory of Joe Biden were put to a stop as the riot got worse. The Congress reconvened early the next day on Thursday to continue his confirmation.