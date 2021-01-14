Jessa Duggar Seewald recently became a pastor's wife as her husband Ben Seewald got ordained.

Jessa Duggar Seewald is now officially a pastor's wife after her husband Ben Seewald got ordained to be a pastor to a church whose name remains unknown as of the moment. The names of the church officials who officiated the ordination also remain undisclosed.

On Jan. 11, Guinn Seewald, Jessa's mother in law posted photos of her son on Facebook. The photos showed Ben getting ordained by two men, probably church leaders.

Rejoicing in God’s abundance of mercy and grace as we attended the ordination of Ben as pastor to a precious church.... Posted by Guinn Seewald on Sunday, January 10, 2021

One of the photos shows Jessa standing with her head bowed down beside her husband as the two men prayed for him. The caption clearly stated that the photo was taken from Ben's ordination ceremony.

"Rejoicing in God's abundance of mercy and grace as we attended the ordination of Ben as pastor to a precious church, praying for the Lord to be glorified through the teaching of the word and faithful care of the body of Christ," Guinn wrote, Christian Post reported.

The family still did not share more details up to now, where Ben will be serving as a pastor as well as the names of those who officiated the ordination. Both Ben and Jessa did not share anything in public or in social media about the ordination yet although they are both active social media influencers sharing their faith to the online community.

Jessa Duggar Seewald, who grew up in a God-fearing family shared in a video how her spiritual journey went through not just being like a mountain but even came to the point of plateau and valley. Through her almost half-hour clip, Seewald gave a glimpse of how she made it through and continues to do so while encouraging others to be transparent of their spiritual walk.

Looking back, the American TV personality said she got to know the Lord when she was six years old. She added, that during her early days as a Christian she did believers' stuff just because she was expected to do so.

The mom of three revealed that seeing how her siblings live their Christian life made her doubt her own salvation. She admitted that she did not bear the fruit of the spirit during those days, living in the pattern of sin, self-seeking, and selfish living.

"If anybody was ever the problem child in the family, I probably could claim that title," the 28-year-old author said. "I always joke that I probably gave my parents more gray hairs than any of the rest of them combined," she added, according to CP.

She said that when she started letting go of her unrealistic expectations she burdened herself about her Christian life was when she started to find freedom in Christ. She also encouraged believers to be more open to spiritual leaders or trusted Christians about their real spiritual status.

"I think if Christians were more open about the hard times, I think if Christians were more raw, you might find that more people go through this," the pastor's wife stated.