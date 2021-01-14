The Chinese Communist Party's actions are "indicative of genocide" the British Conservative Party Human Rights Commission report, "The Darkness Deepens: The Crackdown On Human Rights In China 2016-2020", revealed.

According to Breitbart, whose London branch was able to get an advanced copy of the said report, the commission detailed its findings from various interviews and testimonials against China's atrocities and grave violations on human rights in Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang, which is in the Western province of China.

The Commission's report provides insurmountable evidence of genocide done against the Uyghurs, who are an ethnic minority in China, and targeted for extinction of its "intellectuals, the rich, and the religious" through torture, forced labor, forced organ donations, forced sterilizations, and forced surgeries to keep them from giving birth.

Breitbart cited a 2019 testimonial given by Dr. Adrian Zenz to the Commission on how the government officials in Xinjiang have "planned to subject at least 80 percent of women of childbearing age in the rural southern four minority prefectures" of China "to intrusive birth prevention surgeries (IUDs or sterilisation), with actual shares likely being much higher."

Data presented by Zenz showed "that between 2015 and 2018, population growth rates fell by 84 per cent in the two largest Uyghur Muslim prefectures, with birth rates continuing to fall" such that by 2020 the "Uyghur region" experienced an "unprecedented near-zero population growth."

Zenz stressed that "these findings provide the strongest evidence yet that Beijing's policies in Xinjiang meet one of the genocide criteria cited in the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide."

"We believe that the CCP is committing mass atrocity crimes against the Uyghurs and others," stressed the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, "that is evidence indicative of the crime of genocide."

This does not include violations against religious freedoms that the Uyghur Muslims experienced with Christians, Buddhists, and Falun Gong practitioners because "religion as a whole has increasingly become a target of the communist regime," Breitbart revealed based on the statements of Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) regarding China.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide exposed that "under Xi Jinping, there has been a new focus on religion at the highest levels of government" because China "intends to bring Christianity under the full control of the government" such that "both registered and unregistered Protestant churches have been individually and collectively penalised for peaceful religious activities" along with the Catholics.

"Registered churches under the Three-Self Patriotic Movement have been forced to sing national and pro-Communist songs during services, to fly the national flag and remove religious images," Christian Solidarity Worldwide elaborated, "Across the country, churches have had their crosses removed, and many report that under-18s are now banned from attending religious activities."

The group said this is out of China's "fresh emphasis placed on the requirement that all religious communities in China 'sinicise' by becoming 'Chinese in orientation' and adapting to "socialist society" and to "bring all religious activities under state control".

According to the Commission, "between one and three million Uyghur Muslims have been detained in concentration camps" where people are injected of medicines that "made them mentally ill" since the Communist Party ensures they "will change their thinking". The concentration camps contain people of all ages, including children.