A vaccine expert revealed that tissues extracted for vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, actually had components sourced from live unborn babies.

In an exclusive, Life Site News revealed that the fetal cells used to develop the COVID-19 vaccines were actually alive during the tissue extraction.

Pamela Acker, author, biologist and vaccine expert spent nine months in a lab to perform vaccine research on the use of HEK-293 cell line.

In a podcast interview for The John-Henry Westen Show, Acker revealed some disturbing ethical and moral issue surrounding the extraction of fetal cells used to develop the COVID-19 vaccine.

In her book entitled "Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective," the biologist revealed how people should be thinking about the vaccines seeing how even the Vatican, under Pope Francis, has downplayed the importance of bioethics. Worse, the Vatican seemed to totally ignore the ethical and moral issues surrounding the vaccine when Pope Francis endorsed the use of the vaccines saying "it must be done."

For over an hour, Acker revealed the many fetal cell lines existing for therapeutic treatments, including the virus that set the whole world in a global pandemic including HEK-293, WI-38, PER C-6 and MRC-5. WALVAX-2 is another fetal cell line which is currently not used in any vaccines yet.

Compared to what most people think, fetal cells used in vaccines are not extracted from one or two babies that died. Instead, samples are taken from live sources which are most of the time unborn babies.

According to the author, HEK-293 stands for "Human Embryonic Kidney" and that the number "293" refers to the number of experiments done to develop the cell line. What Acker reveals next is quite a shock to pro-life groups.

"It doesn't mean there were two hundred and ninety-three abortions, but for two hundred and ninety-three experiments, you would certainly need far more than one abortion. We're talking probably hundreds of abortions," Acker shared.

The biologist went on to explain that researchers choose to use fetal cell lines over those of an adult due to a longer lifespan. Acker dispelled any notion of cell lines being created through spontaneous abortion and called it a "myth" since samples should be gathered within five minutes that the unborn baby has been aborted. Miscarried babies cannot simply become samples since the cells will no longer be alive for researchers to use them.

What Acker shared next got very disturbing as she disclosed next how the extraction of the live fetal cells actually happens with unborn babies subjected to "extreme amounts of pain."

Acker shared, "They will actually deliver these babies via cesarean section. The babies are still alive when the researchers start extracting the tissue; to the point where their heart is still beating, and they're generally not given any anesthetic, because that would disrupt the cells that the researchers are trying to extract.

So, they're removing this tissue, all the while the baby is alive and in extreme amounts of pain. So, this makes it even more sadistic."

In the interview, Acker was referring to vaccines in general, but mostly highlighted COVID vaccines that were manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.