In what seemed as an impossible feat, Gab CEO Andrew Torba restored in their platform all the contents deleted from President Donald Trump's Twitter account.

The Gab founder saved a backup file of all the contents from the President's Twitter account before it got fully deleted from the social media's platform. He then put up the re-created version of the President's previous Twitter posts on Gab's platform. All comments, nasty or not, were also part of the restoration.

"What's even more impressive is he did this while traffic was up 700% and under attack from leftists. Gab is currently having servers upgraded to handle the large influx in traffic but we're told it should stabilize soon," reports 100% Fed Up, as per the Gateway Pundit.

On Monday, Mr. Torba said that in the wake of the Big Tech's ban on President Donald Trump, 600,000 new users of Gab were added in one day. They have also seen a continuous increase in the stream of web traffic.

"The traffic just keeps growing. Hang tight, even more servers on the way today," Gab CEO Andrew Torba announced on their site.

Using POTUS' account on Twitter, President Trump expressed his disdain over the ban. He said further that he is "negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!"

Not surprisingly, the President's tweet in @Potus was shortly deleted by Twitter.

But with Gab's recent feat, users and creators in support of free speech now have a viable alternative.

"The solution, as always, is not the government. It is to build your own. People mock this meme, but Gab lives it. While others whine, we build," says the pro free-speech platform in their post for this week.

Gab is now the rising alternative to Twitter after the social network site has reportedly suspended more than 70,000 users. But it does not stop there. There are rumors about YouTube threatening to also take down President Trump's channel with more than 2 million subscribers. Should that happen, Gab has been well prepared to take over.

"Also prepared for this," Gab tweeted with a link to the President's videos which were replicated from other platforms.

Parler, another social networking site that has been the subject of brunts by the said Big Tech corporations last week has reportedly found a new domain host. Business Insider reports that Parler has signed up to Epik, a company that has also hosted Gab. Though a spokesperson from Epik said that there were no official negotiations yet, Parler registering their domain to Epik could be a tell-tale sign that like Gab, they will also manage to rise despite their competitors' collusion to boot them off the internet.

Digital media researcher Professor Axel Bruns at Queensland University of Technology said that restrictions on social networks will not only prevent pro-speech users, but may also contribute to further violence.

"It's got a double-edged effect," he told The News Week Daily.

Readers can check President Donald Trump's re-created account from Twitter to Gab here.