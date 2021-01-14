The Supreme Court has finally ratified the pro-life ruling spearheaded by President Donald Trump that will help prevent casual abortions of babies, reports say.

Last year, the President and his administration filed an appeal to the federal judge whose ruling will enable abortion facilities to indiscriminately give abortion pills to women even without an examination, Life News reported.

In July, pro-abortion people filed a lawsuit against FDA's safety rule to administer mifepristone, an abortion drug, in person. They argued that it would be safer for the drug to be sent by mail than for women to risk coronavirus infection at an abortion clinic. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang of Maryland ruled to suspend FDA's safety rule.

President Trump's administration, however, worked for a reconsideration of the judge's ruling. They reasoned that it is still best for women to see a doctor first for their own safety. Even with proper "how to" instructions, the potent drug can kill or harm women.

FDA requires that abortion drugs must be prescribed by certified medical specialists. The examination is to determine accurate pregnancy dates. Abortion drugs taken later in pregnancy will cause serious internal damage to a woman's body. Additionally, physical exams are also useful in detecting ectopic pregnancies.

But now, the 6-3 ruling between the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and American College of Obstetrician and Gynecologists (ACOG) gives way to the enforcement of the pro-life rule promulgated by the President's administration.

The ruling also gave the FDA a leeway to request for the enforcement of the "'Elements to Assure Safe Use'" in the Risk Evaluation Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for the chemical abortion pill mifepristone," reports Life News.

Chief Justice John Roberts explained that the verdict is in no way a case of imposing "undue burden" on women who wants abortion during a pandemic. It just so happened that lower courts also have an authority to counter initial rulings.

"The plaintiffs insist that the COVID-19 outbreak is the reason for the suit, but in reality they are using the pandemic as cover to push for a policy they already wanted," National Review wrote.

Dissent Against the Pro-Life Ruling

Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Sonia Sotomayor both think that women need to have easy access to their abortion needs.

"The FDA's policy imposes an unnecessary, unjustifiable, irrational, and undue burden on women seeking abortion during the current pandemic," says Sotomayor.

Justice Stephen Breyer dissented but did not join Sotomayor's opinion. On the other hand, new Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined other Republican-appointees on the high court.

Things to Know About Mifepristone

Mifepristone is an abortion drug that has been legally and widely used in America which exterminated millions of lives, the unborn babies'. It is used up until 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Other than giving women a free pass from the responsibilities of motherhood, mifepristone poses a greater danger to women's health. In the U.S., at least 24 deaths and 4,000 complications including bleeding, abdominal pain, hemorrhage, and other infections were linked to the usage of mifepristone.

According to a 2009 study titled "Immediate Complications After Medical Compared With Surgical Termination of Pregnancy," about 20% of complications occur after ingesting abortion drugs and 5.6 % if it is through surgery.