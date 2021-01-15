President Donald Trump released another video due to "the troubling events of the past week" through the White House YouTube Channel on Wednesday condemning violence, threatening justice to violators, and calling for unity among Americans in the face of intelligence reports on upcoming demonstrations that will be held "across the country" in line with the inauguration on January 20 of former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Whether you are on the right or the left, a Democrat or a Republican, there is never a justification for violence. No excuses, no exceptions," Trump sternly said. "America is a nation of laws. Those who engaged in the attacks last week will be brought to justice."

The president repeated his stance and call for peace amidst Democrats impeaching him for inciting violence during his Save America Rally speech held at the White House Ellipse last January 6 that allegedly ended in the violent take over of the U.S. Capitol despite evidences of the ANTIFA mob already breaching the barriers.

Acknowledging that "the incursion of the U.S. Capitol struck at the very heart of our Republic" and that "it angered and appalled millions of Americans across the political spectrum," Trump explicitly decried "mob violence" and denounced anyone into it as a non-Trump supporter, as well as, against America.

"I want to be very clear I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have no place in our Country and no place in our movement," he stressed, "Making America great again has always been about defending the Rule of law, supporting the men and women of law enforcement, and upholding our Nation's most sacred traditions and values."

"Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans," he said.

To which he added, "If you are doing these things, you are not supporting our movement, you are attacking it and you are attacking our country. We can not tolerate it!"

Ironically, his previous calls for peace during the riot was disregarded not only by Democrats but also by Big Tech Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and SnapChat who banned his account. This is not to mention that Black Lives Movement and renowned mob criminal John Sullivan who was in the Capitol along with other radical leftists have actually been set free and not charged for what took place last January 6.

"Tragically, over the course of the past year--made so difficult because of COVID-19--we have seen political violents spiral out of control," Trump highlighted. "We have seen too many riots, too many mobs, too many acts of intimidation and destruction. It must stop."

The president revealed "that additional demonstrations are being planned in the coming days both here in the Washington and across the country" after being "briefed by the U.S. Secret Service of the potential threats" and called on "everyone who has ever believed in" his "agenda to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in" the country.

Acknowledging the First Amendment as a basic American right, he nevertheless emphasized to those planning the demonstrations "that there should be no violence, no law breaking, and no vandalism of any kind." He called on "all Americans to overcome the passions of the moment and join together as one American people" so that there could be focus in "advancing the interest of the whole nation" in the face of the pandemic.

"Every one must follow our laws and obey the instructions of law enforcement. I have directed federal agencies to use all necessary resources to maintain order. In Washington DC, we are bringing in thousands of National Guard members to secure the city and ensure that a transition can occur safely and without incident," he warned.

Trump also thanked the "hundreds of millions of American citizens who have responded to this moment with calm, moderation, and grace" before hitting on "the unprecedented assaults on free speech we have seen in recent days", which he described as "wrong" and "dangerous".

"What is needed now is for U.S. to listen to one another, not to silence one another. All of U.S. can choose by our actions to rise above the rancor and find common ground and shared purpose," he said.