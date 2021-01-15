U.S. President Donald Trump recently spoke out regarding the attacks on free speech, particularly what's happening in social media.

In the statement, which actually included his remarks denouncing all forms of violence, particularly what happened on Jan. 6 in the Capitol in D.C., the President called on people to rise above the hate and come together to work for the nation.

"I also want to say a few words about the unprecedented assault on free speech we have seen in recent days. These are tense and difficult times. The efforts to censor, cancel and blacklist our fellow citizens are wrong and they are dangerous. What is needed now is to listen to one another, not silenced one another," he said.

"All of us can choose, by our actions, to rise above the rancor and find common ground and shared purpose. We must focus on advancing the interests of the whole nation: delivering the miracle vaccines, defeating the pandemic, rebuilding the economy, protecting our national security and upholding the rule of law."

The President ended his speech with an appeal to still keep the spirit of unity for the common good.

"Today, I am calling all Americans to overcome the passion of the moment and join together as one American people. Let us choose to move forward, united for the good of our families, our communities, and our country."

"Thank you. God bless you, and God bless America."

Internet cancel culture

For vague reasons but worded as preventing "risk of further incitement of violence," social media giants like Twitter and Facebook booted out President Donald Trump from their platforms, reports One America News Network.

"Big mistake and they should not be doing it," says President Donald Trump over the joint efforts of big tech companies to censor contents, suspend thousands of accounts, and even crippling their competitors. These are all signs of clamping down free speech.

Furthermore, the President said that what they have done is leading others to do the same which causes a lot of problems and more danger.

" I think that the Big Tech is doing a horrible thing for our country and to our country, and I believe it is going to be a catastrophic mistake for them. They are dividing and divisive and they are showing something that I have been predicting for a long time. I have been predicting it for a long time but people did not get it," he told The Sun.

Nonetheless, the 45th U.S. President reminded that without careful evaluation, the Big Tech Corporations' recent actions would result in more catastrophic consequences.

"There is always a countermove when they do that. I have never seen such anger as I see right now, and that is a terrible thing."

President Trump asserted that despite getting the heat on all sides, he and his administration are still getting the support they needed.

"We have tremendous support..probably like nobody has ever seen before."

When asked about his role and accountability in what happened at the Capitol riot on January 6, President Trump pointed out how his speech was put up on virtual and print media and how his words were scrutinized especially the last part to justify his detractors' claim that he instigated the chaos.

The President noted that there were other high profile politicians whose speeches during some of the horrible riots in Portland, Seattle, and other places that were really problematic.

"But they have analyzed my speech and my words.. my final paragraph, my final sentence.." the President complained, especially the part where they lead people to believe that what he said was inappropriate.

President Trump maintained that in all these conflicts, he will not advocate violence and says that it must always be avoided at all cost.

Other High-Profile Personalities Who are Anti-Censorship

On January 8, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley aired her disappointment on Twitter after the network disabled President Trump's account. She said,

"Silencing people, not to mention the President of the US, is what happens in China not our country. #Unbelievable"

Donald Trump Jr. also called out Twitter for not recognizing the U.S. President's right to free speech. He further said that America seems to be reverting back to the time of George Orwell in 1984.

"We are living Orwell's 1984. Free-speech no longer exists in America. It died with big tech and what's left is only there for a chosen few. This is absolute insanity!" says the young Trump on January 9.

Besides not having access to social media, the President's "Trump Campaign" can no longer send emails to their supporters as their service provider, Campaign Monitor also suspended the head of state's account, reports the Financial Times.

Those who work under the President's campaign and other pro-Trump supporters were also prevented access to their social media accounts, reports Christianity Daily.

You can listen to the full speech of President Donald Trump here.