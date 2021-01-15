A report reveals that Open Doors, an organization that supports and aids persecuted Christians worldwide, has some "secret workers" discreetly working to help believers in dangerous places such as North Korea.

Since 2002, Christians in North Korea have faced the most intense persecution for their faith. In response to this, Open Doors sends "secret fieldworkers" to support Christians who manage to escape to China, by means of underground networks, Missions Box reported.

Secret fieldworkers are always on alert to help North Korean Christians who were able to flee, giving them refuge in safe houses. They also tend to the physical and spiritual needs of more than 90,000 North Korean believers in Christ.

Missions Box interviewed one particular secret fieldworker who they simply called "Peter" for the sake of safety. His story describes in detail the dangers such fieldworkers face for simply helping North Korean Christians.

Peter has an extremely dangerous job that puts him at risk of being caught and subjected to persecution. Despite experiences of close calls, he still persists knowing that he is supported by the prayers of fellow believers around the world.

"My work is to meet North Korean who have already heard of Jesus at some time in their lives to help them survive the North Korean system if they go back. I provide them with spiritual and physical help. This helps the underground church to preserve her faith from within North Korea," he said.

There was a time when he was supposed to meet a local contact in secret. Under the cloak of a dark night - and freezing temperatures less than 28 degrees Celsius -- Peter tried calling his contact but could not reach him. After three hours of waiting and several failed attempts to contact the person, his phone suddenly rang.

"It was his number. But when I answered it was a strange man. He asked me, 'who are you?' Then it struck me what had happened. Immediately I smashed my phone with a stone and threw it in a drain hole," he recounted.

"With nowhere to go I stood all night in the freezing cold and then I quickly left the city. Later, I found out that my contact was being investigated by the police and even agents from North Korea," he continued.

Peter's concern for the believers in hiding is greater than his troubles. He understands that North Korea is the world's most dangerous place for Christians, and is urging fellow believers to pray for North Korean Christ-followers.

"Among all the countries of the world, Christians in North Korea are the most persecuted. Even at this moment, they go through tribulations and pain, but they still looks to God and pray to God. We need to remember our brothers and sisters there. We need to pour out our hearts for the believers," he said.

"Your prayers will strengthen them to worship God in the land. Thanks to your prayers and support, they still remain faithful believers in the land."

The Most Dangerous Country for Christians

According to other sources besides those by religious groups or organizations, North Korea is now the top persecutor of Christians around the world. They have been relentless at it for eighteen consecutive years.

Treating Christianity as a "cancerous threat" to North Korea's national identity, the country's leaders including Kim Jong II and his son Kim Jong Un have cruelly oppressed those who embraced Christianity.

The plight of North Korean Christians has led religious and humanitarian groups to mobilize workers and allocate resources for the oppressed believers.

For instance, World Help organized a campaign to raise enough funds in order to purchase Bibles to be distributed in North Korea in secret. While food, clothes, and other necessities are vital, Christians in North Korea have Bibles among their top requests.

"Whenever we speak with defectors, they make sure we understand that Christians in North Korea want more than anything our prayers and access to Scripture, says Vernon Brewer, CEO and founder of World Help.

Voice of the Martyrs Korea CEO Eric Foley also works hard to send Bibles into North Korea using balloons. He and his team had been doing this for 15 years already. South Korea, however, has banned the sending of printed materials over to the northern Communist state, hindering Foley's work as well as those of others like him.

Foley, who is facing charges for his work, calls on Christians to keep praying that more North Koreans will receive Bibles.

"God is finding ways to get Bibles into North Korea. We're amazed at the avenues He's opening. Please pray that continues. Pray that God is glorified," he said.