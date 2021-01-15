Franklin Graham had some strong words for the 10 U.S. House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on Wednesday.

The evangelist posted a message on his Facebook page and called out the representatives for turning their back on and betraying Pres. Donald Trump.

"Shame, shame on the ten Republicans who joined with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in impeaching President Trump yesterday," Graham wrote.

"After all that he has done for our country, you would turn your back and betray him so quickly?" he continued.

He then went on to enumerate Trump's accomplishments since he became president in 2016, including defending religious liberty, having a pro-life stance, securing the country's southern border, boosting the economy, lowering taxes, defeating ISIS in Syria, and strengthening the military.

He also credited Trump for being the first U.S. president to meet with a North Korean head of state. Trump met with Kim Jong Un in June 2018, with a 40-minute private discussion with only interpreters present, followed by a 3-hour meeting with their aides present.

The summit, which was held in Singapore, resulted in an agreement that both the U.S. and the DPRK will work toward achieving peace and prosperity.

The DPRK also committed to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. This agreement will be put to the test as Kim Jong Un recently threatened to build more nuclear weapons just days before the inauguration of Joe Biden, who previously called him a "thug."

Graham also praised Trump for the recent peace deals he initiated between Israel and Middle East countries.

The Abraham Accords normalized Israel's relationship with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The agreement, which Trump signed as a witness, resulted in the three countries opening their embassies and exchanging ambassadors with each other.

Trump also brokered a similar deal between Israel and Sudan in October 2020 and Israel and Morocco in December 2020.

"Just his Mideast peace initiatives in the last couple of months deserve a Nobel Peace Prize," Graham said.

Graham also said that while Trump isn't perfect and that he doesn't agree with everything the president said and did, the country "never had a president like him" in his lifetime.

Graham added that despite all of the president's accomplishments since he took office, the Democrats impeached him "because they hate him and want to do as much damage as they can."

He criticized the 10 Republicans who cast their votes for Trump's impeachment

"It makes you wonder what the thirty pieces of silver were that Speaker Pelosi promised for this betrayal," Graham wrote.

Trump was impeached for "incitement of insurrection," with 232 voting for and 197 voting against. The article of impeachment accused him of violating his constitutional duty by "willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States."

The 10 Republican representatives who joined the Democrats in voting to impeach Trump were Liz Cheney of Wyoming, David Valadao of California, Tom Rice of South Carolina, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Peter Meijer of Michigan, Fred Upton of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, Dan Newhouse of Washington, and John Katko of New York.

All eyes now turn to the Senate, which is set to hold a trial for Pres. Trump's impeachment.