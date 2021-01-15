Georgia's newly-elected Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced that she will file an impeachment case for former Vice President Joseph Biden a day after his inauguration on the account of abuse of power, a report says.
Greene, who is a Republican, tweeted on Thursday her plans against Biden stating, "On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power," The Blaze reported.
On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power.#ImpeachBiden #QuidProJoe#BidenCrimeFamilly
— Marjorie Taylor Greene
