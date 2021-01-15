The PBS lawyer caught in a secret video inciting violence against Trump supporters got fired, a report says.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the earlier report of the PBS lawyer resigning was actually false. Instead, PBS Principal Counsel Michael Beller got fired for inciting violence against supporters of Trump and their children.

In a recorded video, Beller was caught telling the Project Veritas reporter that if Biden will not win the 2020 election against Trump, he would "go to the White House and throw Molotov cocktails."

Even worse, Beller vowed revenge on conservatives if Biden wins the election by taking their children away and putting them into re-education camps.

"Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, Homeland Security will take their children away... Americans are f****** dumb."

The video was recorded before the 2020 election and showed Beller getting "worried" over what the kids who only know Trump will end up like when they grow up.

"These kids who are growing up knowing nothing but Trump ... for four years," and "you've gotta wonder what they're gonna be like ... they'll be raising a generation of intolerant, horrible people - horrible kids," Beller said in the Project Veritas video.

It was then that Beller made the comment of taking conservatives' children into "re-education camps" with which he also called as "enlightenment camps." In an ironic manner, Beller described such camps as "nice" and that "they have Sesame Street characters in the classroom, and they watch PBS all day."

BREAKING: @PBS Principal Counsel Michael Beller Incites Political Violence In Radical Left-Wing Agenda



“Go to the White House & throw Molotov cocktails...”



“Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, Homeland Security will take their children away…”#ExposePBS pic.twitter.com/OzBLeCP8YH — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 12, 2021

Earlier, it was reported that Beller "resigned" his position as an associate attorney at PBS. Instead, the organization confirmed that they fired the lawyer for inciting such violence against those who support Trump and worse, their children to go into camps.

It would seem that Beller's remarks backfired on him after he actually got fired after the Project Veritas video was discovered.

After firing Beller, PBS released an official statement saying that he no longer works for the company and that he is in no way speaking on behalf of the organization.

"This employee no longer works for PBS. As a mid-level staff attorney, he did not speak on behalf of our organization, nor did he make any editorial decisions," PBS stated.

The statement continued that they do not condone violence or even hateful speech. What they do is bring people together and strengthen communities.

"There is no place for hateful rhetoric at PBS, and this individual's views in no way reflect our values or opinions. We strongly condemn violence and will continue to do what we have done for 50 years - use our national platform and local presence to strengthen communities and bring people together."

Before Beller made the comment of going to the White House to throw explosives, he made mention that "Trump is close to Hitler."

He even called out several mainstream media outlets with no real news anymore and ones that make him throw up because "it's all made up" and "ridiculous."

While he called Americans to be "dumb," Beller reserved his comments of "educated and know stuff" for the elite who live in Washington, D.C.