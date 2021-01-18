A Christian astronaut said that seeing the sunrise from the International Space Station reminds him of Psalm 30.

Victor Glover, a forty-four-year-old astronaut said seeing the sunrise from the International Space Station reminds him of the scripture in Psalm 30. Through Twitter and Instagram posts this week, Glover said the sunrise makes him look back on the word in the Bible that says after the darkness of the night will come the light of the morning.

"Took these photos today, I love sunrises and sunsets. Can you see the bands of color?" Glover posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. "They remind me of the scripture in Psalm 30, 'weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.' It seems darkest just before sunrise. I wish you all love and light. Goodnight from the @iss," Glover added, according to Christian Headlines.

Glover is one of the seven men and women who flew as part of the space station's Expedition 64. He was also the first black astronaut to fly and live for a long term mission in space.

Teaching a Bible class in a Houston, Texas, Church of Christ congregation where he, Dionna his wife for 18 years, and their four kids regularly attend, Glover surfaced the news last year with what he carried with him to space. He brought with him communion cups and a Bible intending to continue his worship and devotion time in space.

In November, Glover was one among the four chosen to launch the SpaceX rocket aboard to the space station. SpaceX rocket is only NASA/SpaceX's second manned mission in history. In Resilience, SpaceX Crew Dragon the 44-year old astronaut was a pilot and second-in-command. SpaceX Crew Dragon's capsule Resilience is the first commercially developed space vehicle certified by NASA and the FAA.

"I will probably continue in what we've been doing: virtual service, virtual giving, reading my Bible, and praying," Glover said in an interview, Christian Headlines reported.

He said that his trip outside planet Earth allowed him to focus and re-focus on things that matter most. He added that God assigned him a few really important things: his life, his wife, his family, and the family they grew in the International Space Station.

The Navy F/A-18 carrier pilot and legislative aide to the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz shared how he begins with all his flights. He said before he goes and gets into an airplane to go on a flight, he says a prayer and thinks about his family.

During the interview, Glover honored several black people who served the people during their lifetime. He wore a sweatshirt with the names of former black leaders such as Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Rosa Parks, educator George Washington Carver, and Mohammad Ali.

"God doesn't really have to have a concern for my patriotism, but I am an American," Glover said. "And we are blessed to be born in America," he added.

He further explained that everyone should understand the legacy everyone is part of. He added that he believes that works are to do in terms of making sure that a complete and entire whole story is told.