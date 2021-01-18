Faith leaders condemned the curses a megachurch pastor released against those who stole the election from President Donald Trump.

Several faith leaders denounced a pastor from the Evangel World Prayer Center in Louisville for cursing those who allegedly stole the elections from President Trump during a church service on Jan. 10. Pastors from different churches released statements expressing concerns saying the cursing pastor went too far.

Rev. Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in Louisville awakened concerns from various church leaders after leading his congregation in prayer during the worship service speaking words that cursed those he alleged as stealing the election from Trump.

"Father, those that have lied, those that have stolen this election, those that have cheated, I place the curse of God upon them," Rodgers said. "I curse you with weakness in your body. I curse you with poverty. I cursed you with the worst year you've ever had in the name of the Lord," the Reverend added, according to Christian Headlines.

Expressing his concern about the recent U.S. Capitol attack, Rev. Tim Findley of the Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center believed that such statements do not help ease the tension. He said that it is not only irresponsible but dangerous to release such words in this period of time.

"Less than a week after we see the violent mob storm the Capitol, and riot and loot, where one police officer was beaten to death, and less than a week after that, you're pushing that kind of rhetoric," Findley stated. "I think now you're in an irresponsible, dangerous place," the church leader added.

Findley spearheaded a press conference last a press conference on Jan. 12 for the Justice & Freedom Coalition together with Local Faith Leaders and encouraged them to openly rebuke Rodgers' prayer.

Frank Smith of Christ's Church For Our Community on the other hand urged the cursing pastor to admit to apologize about what he said. He also asked Rodgers to admit that he went too far.

Findley warned about the existence of the mentality of superiority that invaded the pulpit and that it should be condemned just like what happened to Rodgers. He also reminded everyone of the alerts going out to law enforcement about planned violent actions threatening the inauguration day.

Meanwhile, Senior Pastor Mario Martin of Praise Nation Contemporary Church reminded everyone that this is not the time to release curses. He described the act as unsettling.

"You know you've prided yourself on being a healing center and then you would curse sickness and weakness and poverty on people," Rev. Annettra Jones, a local associate pastor said pointing out that Rodger's statement doesn't align with how they proclaim themselves to be. "It's deplorable," added the Reverend, WHAS11 reported.

Rodgers later clarified that his words were not intended to curse people but intended for the demonic forces within them. He added that his prayers are to heal the nation.

Rodgers is the president of Word Broadcasting Network in Louisville. He also co-hosts "Word Alive," a Christian program together with his wife.