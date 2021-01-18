As President Donald Trump plans to grant clemency to criminal executions and to boycott inauguration day as per PBS NewsHour, former Vice President Joseph Biden is set to sign a dozen executive orders that include legalizing 11 million immigrants on the first day of his Presidency.

The Blaze reported that Biden intends to reverse Trump's enacted policies such as the travel ban to Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen; and the Paris agreement on climate change.

Biden's incoming chief of staff Ron Klain released last Saturday a 10-day action plan in a memo that declared focus on immigration, climate change, student loans, and the coronavirus pandemic that "demand urgent action" to "restore America's place in the world."

In terms of immigration, Biden is said to introduce a "groundbreaking legislative package" that will provide citizenship to existing immigrants in the United States.

"I will introduce an immigration bill immediately. And have it sent to the appropriate committees to begin movement," One America News Network quoted Biden in saying last Sunday.

A total of 8,000 immigrants from Honduras, as per The Blaze, are currently traveling in massive caravans that are already in Guatamela bound for the border with great expectation that Biden will welcome them into American soil stating through Pueblos Sin Fronteras, a Migrants rights group, its recognition of "the incoming government of the United States" who have "shown a strong commitment to migrants and asylum seekers."

"We will advocate that the Biden government honors its commitments," the migrant group said in a statement referring to the pledge made by Biden during his campaign to end Migrant Protection Protocols.

OANN explained that Biden's bill will provide permanent residency and citizenship with five years and three years, respectively; which in turn ratiies the current three year process in place.

In line with this, OANN cited Trump in saying that Biden's immigration plans will endanger the American people.

"To terminate those policies is knowingly to put America in really serious danger and to override the great career experts that have worked so hard - those from DHS. The safety of our nation must come before politics. We have many disagreements in the country, but we should all agree the urgent need to secure our borders, protect our homeland and allow law enforcement to fulfill its mission without political interference," Trump said.

Biden is also set to launch a "100 Days Mask Challenge" to curtail the increase of COVID-19 cases in the United States, which remains to be the top country affected by the pandemic with 23,344,423 total cumulative cases resulting to 389,084 total cumulative deaths as per the World Health Organization as of Jan. 17 at 4:35 p.m. Globally during the same timeframe, there are 93,194,922 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 2,014,729 deaths.

"I know masks have become a partisan issue - but it's a patriotic act. Experts say wearing a mask from now until April will save more than 50,000 lives," Biden tweeted early Monday, Jan. 18.

Biden also invited everyone to "celebrate America, reflect and honor our history, and highlight the incredible diversity of the nation" on inauguration in his Twitter account.

It's worth noting, however, that despite Biden's calls for unity, he called Trump supporters "domestic terrorists" for the Capitol riot, even when there's evidence that the riot wasn't caused by the President's supporters.

It's also worth noting that Biden previously promised to undo all of President Trump's pro-life policies, and also vowed to censor pro-life conservatives if he wins.