President Donald Trump's supporters continue to voice their protests against the results of the November elections by holding peaceful demonstrations ahead of the inauguration on Jan. 20 across capitols in the United States, a report said.

One America News Network reported that peaceful demonstrations are being held at heavily-guarded state capitols across America to voice their frustrations against the inauguration.

Although some protesters like the one in Ohio were armed but not violent, OANN said most demonstrations were peaceful such that there were no incident reports on clashes by local police between the demonstrators.

The demonstrators, who were mostly a dozen in number as per OANN, said they actually had no intentions to commit violence and only wanted to voice out their objection to the inauguration.

Meanwhile, the areas of state capitols were mostly empty except for the troops deployed there. Security in states across the country are actually on alert after the Federal Bureau of Investigation gave warnings for its need due to intelligence report on "possible violent protests" from radical leftists in line with the inauguration. State officials have taken the warning sternly and have taken every information they received on upcoming demonstrations seriously.

The Gateway Pundit cited a similar incident in Albany where the governor had triple security setup after receiving information that pro-Trump supporters will be demonstrating in their capitol only to discover that it was fake news.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had three layers of security setup over the weekend after receiving information that "armed MAGA protest" will be held in their state capitol, which is located in Albany, the Gateway Pundit said.

However, the Gateway Pundit added, nobody showed up and only reporters were there, which makes the incident a result of "more fake news by the media."

"Cuomo set up 3 layers of security and state troopers ahead of an alleged pro-Trump demonstration in Albany. No one showed up except journalists," US Navy Veteran Jack Posobiac tweeted about the incident on Monday. The post contained a link to an article of Democrat & Chronicle about it.

Posobiec tweeted some hours afterwards a quote from General George Washington that seemed to capture the tension in national security in line with the upcoming inauguration.

"General George Washington in 1776: 'The reflection upon my situation and that of this army produces many an uneasy hour when all around me are wrapped in sleep. Few people know the predicament we are in,'" he said.

Democrat & Chronicle, via an interestingly titled article, "Pro-Trump rally fails to materialize in Albany," reported how Albany police actually setup barricades with three layers of cordoned fences to secure the state capitol based on the rumored pro-Trump rally that never happened.

Anti-Trump Albany resident Abdul told the outlet that they are hoping that Trump supporters, who he accused of trying to "create havoc" and stand for "racism," said "We're hoping that they don't show up here."

The 31-year-old added a few words that seem common among Trump haters:

"I think it's just a whole waste of time that they're doing a call for arms because their president lost. Your president lost. Boo-hoo. Get over it. It doesn't mean that you need to come to the New York state Capitol or Albany in general and try to create havoc."

Other netizens, however, poked fun at Cuomo and the counterprotesters' preparations for something Trump supporters aren't known for doing but some from the left are: causing trouble.

In Austin this weekend. Walked by the capital. Completely locked down with tons of police/NG. Saw one group of 10 people protesting. The next day the headline is “armed protest at the capital” with a pic of the group we saw. Maybe they were armed? Misleading headline. — TV (@tvitgan) January 18, 2021

Media is pushing these bogus "rallies" or "uprisings." Don't buy it, people, it's probably a setup. — Forging Fires (@FiresForging) January 18, 2021