Robert Jeffress, Dallas megachurch pastor, has warned his congregation of a possibility in increased persecution during Biden's term and pleaded for Christians to prepare for restrictions on their ability to share the gospel freely.

The Christian Post reported that the pastor cited the book of Matthew about the end times saying that, "savage times will come as people cast off all moral restraint and society begins to disintegrate. Doesn't that describe the time we're living in right now when people have cast off the restraints that God has put into place?"

"You see that all around you - whether it's regarding gender fluidity, same-sex marriage, unrestricted abortion. All of these things are the result of a society that has thrown off God's restraints," he added.

The pastor pointed out about the "unspeakable things" currently being "celebrated" by the society but were once condemned. He said that the Church could run into problems if it would join in celebrating ungodliness and immorality.

"If you've got the culture celebrating while the Church is condemning, you know what that produces? It produces friction," he explained. "There is going to be pressure whenever the Church condemns what society is celebrating. And I believe that's what we're going to see happen very, very quickly over these next four years."

He contended that Biden administration will promote people's right of choosing their own gender and their children's. The pastor's statement is in line with Biden's plan to reinstate the Title IX regulations and enactment of the "Equality Act."

Title IX is the directive under Obama's administration which aims to allow transgender students use bathrooms or locker rooms according to their gender identity. The federal law was revoked by President Donald Trump early on his term in 2017.

The "Equality Act", on the other hand, is a bill that aims to ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex, and for other purposes, the U.S. Congress website says.

Jeffress also said that the government will "go after organizations that refuse to celebrate their expansive view of marriage" and dreaded the administration's support on abortion.

"So when you've got an administration, a government, that is celebrating what God has condemned, and the Church condemning what they are celebrating, ladies and gentlemen, there's going to be friction," the pastor reiterated. "There's going to be pressure. There's going to be persecution."

Mr. Jeffress is the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas. He was one of President Trump's most vocal supporters. He attended White House events and regularly conversed with the president on the phone, Christian Headlines said.

The pastor later encouraged his church members saying that they have no reason to be fearful and stated, "Ladies and gentlemen, if you have trusted in Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, you have a loving God who is watching out for your life. You are in the grip of God if you're a Christian, and no election is going to change that. God has a plan He's working out. And that plan is for your good. ... We have no reason to fear. The mission hasn't changed. And the captain of our ship, Jesus Christ is in control," the report said.