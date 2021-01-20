Republican Michael Huckabee has raised that former California Senator Kamala Harris can be impeached on the same grounds used for President Donald Trump during an interview with Fox Business last Jan. 16.

"If we're going to impeach Donald Trump for what he said, then we'd better impeach Kamala Harris for saying the things she did last summer about the rioters and the looters, a monetary fund to get them out of jail on bail so they could get back to the riots," Huckabee said in his interview with Fox Business.

To which he added, "If we're gonna play this game, everybody should have a turn."

Trump is the first president in American history who was impeached twice with the latter simply out of allegations that he incited the violent riots that occurred in the U.S. Capitol last Jan. 6.

The Blaze said Monday, Jan. 18, that Trump was impeached "on a single charge for inciting the insurrection" through "a rushed process" that had "no witnesses" and actually "nor hearings held ahead of the 232-197 vote."

As per The Blaze, the impeachment was criticized by a majority of Republicans due to the haphazard way things were done especially since the "Senate was in recess during the House actions" and the "upper chamber returns to session on Tuesday," Jan. 19.

There is no certainty or clarity whether the impeachment trial will progress afterwards especially since Trump will be automatically relieved of his office due to the inauguration of former Vice President Joseph Biden into the presidency. Although the Senate has announced it will conduct the impeachment after the inauguration, a matter national legal counsels and constitutional lawyers have condemned as unconstitutional and illegal.

The Washington Examiner reported that Harris supported the Minnesota Freedom Fund that helped bail out other violent felons and the rioters of the said event by presenting a tweet she made on it last June 2020.

"If you're able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota," Harris said with a link going to the Fund's website.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

This move, as per the Washington Examiner, was made by Harris "following George Floyd's death and the resulting protests and riots over the summer."

Previously, Just The News reported in an interview with them last Jan. 12 that Huckabee criticized Trump for what transpired during the last days of his presidency and also provided him an advice on what to do next especially in the face of his impeachment.

"We have to be honest, the last month has not been a good one for President Trump, he has sullied his own good reputation. And instead of using the last few weeks to celebrate the successes of his administration, and make the country really wish he was still going to be president, I think some of the rhetoric--and some of it wasn't all his fault, but still, he's being blamed, and the net result is people are going to be glad that he's not on the stage, creating the kind of the discord," Huckabee told Just The News.

"So he's gonna have to do some work of repair before he can come back and lead. Could he run again? I don't know. Only if he can sort of show that he can be that above-it-all leader and not just deal with his hurts," he added.

"And I have said to him personally, and I've said this about him, when he is at his best is when he's fighting for the people. When he is at his worst, it's when he's fighting for himself," he revealed. "And that's the Donald Trump, if he comes back, he'll be an important voice."