President Donald Trump promised to Americans that "the movement we started is only just beginning" in his farewell address released via the White House YouTube account on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the president delivered a powerful speech, which was not surprisingly removed and not even censored by Big Tech YouTube and Twitter. It was not broadcast by mainstream media, however.

"'Four years ago, we launched a great national effort to rebuild our country, to renew its spirit, and to restore the allegiance of this government to its citizens. We did what we came here to do-and so much more'," The White House quoted Trump in saying in Twitter with a link to the farewell video.

"I fought for you, I fought for your family, I fought for our Country, above all I fought for America and all that it stands for and that is safe, strong, proud, and free," he summarized his efforts during his farewell address, after giving the highlights of his administration's accomplishments in the last four years.

"Now as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning. There's never been anything like it," he revealed.

"The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle but instead only grow stronger by the day as long as the American people hold in their hearts deep and devoted love of country then there's nothing this nation can achieve!"

Prior to these statements, Trump expressed his deep concern on the dangers of partisan politics and the loss of values that America holds dearly as part of its identity that he has been reflecting on the past days.

"We must never forget that while Americans will always have our disagreements, we are a nation of incredible decent, faithful, and peace-loving citizens who all want our country to thrive and flourish and be very, very successful and good," he stressed. "Now more than ever we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancor and forge a common destiny."

"Our agenda was not about Right or Left. It wasn't about Republican or Democrat but about the good of the nation--and that means the whole nation," he undermined.

"The greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves. A nation is only as strong as its spirit. We are only as vibrant as the faith we have in our hearts," he said sternly.

Trump cited that he was the only candidate who won the presidency despite him having no background in politics--referring to himself as being a builder. He explained his intentions for entering the presidency out of seeing the great possibilities the country hold in its development.

"Four years ago, I came to Washington as the only true outsider ever to win the Presidency. I have not spent my career as a politician but as a builder looking at open skylines and imagining infinite possibilities. I ran for president because I knew there were towering new summits for America waiting to be scaled. I knew the potential for our nation is boundless so long as we put 'America First'."

The President also emphasized how the country, in just a short period of time, regained its status as a respected world power across the globe.

"We restored American strength at home and American leadership abroad. The world respects us again," he said.

"Please don't lose that respect," he said, stressing each word.

Trump is said to leave the White House in the morning of the inauguration day.

