First Lady Melania Trump delivered her farewell speech on Monday and urged Americans to "be best."

In the report by One America News Network, Mrs. Trump shared how being First Lady of the United States has been her greatest honor and how inspired she has been by fellow Americans who lift up their communities with "kindness and courage, goodness and grace."

In her farewell speech, the First Lady of the United States thanked everyone who made her time and President Donald Trump memorable as they remained in the White House. The FLOTUS also highlighted her part in making America great once again by reminding the people of her "Be Best" initiative.

Melania stated that she launched 'Be Best' to ensure that Americans are doing all that they can to "take care of the next generation" by helping them get better not just physically, but also socially and emotionally.

"In a few short years, I have raised awareness of how to keep children safe online. We have made incredible progress on our nation's drug epidemic and how it impacts the lives of newborns and families. We have given a voice to our most vulnerable children in the foster care system."

The FLOTUS also thanked the nation's frontline workers including "nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals, manufacturing workers, truck drivers and so many others who are working to save lives" as they battle the worldwide pandemic caused by COVID-19.

She also included in her thanks the nation's military members and law enforcement officers who serve the country and keep communities safe.

"I see the faces of brave young soldiers who have told me with their pride in their eyes how much they love serving this country. I think of all of the members of law enforcement who greet us everywhere we go at every hour of every day, they stand guard to keep our communities safe and we are forever in their debt."

Melania also went on to thank her fellow Americans who went the extra mile to help others despite these trying times.

"In the midst of hardship, we have seen the best of America shine through."

The FLOTUS shared how teachers worked twice as hard to continue learning for children, students made cards for senior citizens and even delivered their groceries and families became closer by coming together to provide not only meals and supplies but "comfort and friendship to those in need."

As her speech came to an end, Melania shared her hope that Americans will do their part to teach their children of what it really means to "be best." She encouraged parents to educate their children and to lead by example so that the next generation will start to care for others in their community.

She added that every American must become a "Be Best" ambassador and to focus on all the good that unites the people and continue America's great legacy.

"In all circumstances, I ask every American to be an ambassador of 'Be Best.'

"Always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself. Together, as one national family, we can continue to be a light of hope for future generations and carry on America's legacy of rising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness and faith."

Melania Trump posted her farewell address to the official Twitter page of the FLOTUS on Monday, Jan. 18.

You can read the full transcript of the farewell speech here. The video can also be seen below.

