The United States is about to enter change into different levels with the inauguration of former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris into position. Now more than ever, Christians and believers of faith are urged to pray for the nation and its leaders.

Mission Box released several ways how believers all across the U.S. can pray for its new leaders. As the non-profit organization pointed out, Christians must remember their responsibility to pray as the U.S. inauguration day happens today.

"Praying for our nation's leaders is not about politics. It is about our personal relationship and influence with the Lord on behalf of both elected and appointed leaders."

Here are the few suggestions how Christians must unite in prayer for the nation's new leaders.

Truth

With the so-called Information Age also came the fact that truth has been twisted and people misinformed. Big Media and Big Tech have worked hard to manipulate the information people receive, censoring those that do not agree with their agenda.

Because of this, it has been harder for people to differentiate the truth from false information. Christians must pray that truth will be revealed and upheld, and that leaders will adhere to the truth - including what happened in the November 2020 elections regarding proven voter fraud.

Salvation

The LORD is not happy to see anyone perish - the nation's leaders included. Believers may not have access to people in the government, but through prayer, Christians can pray to the LORD for the leaders to experience the salvation of their souls.

Believers are urged to pray for everyone in position, as well as those who are stepping down, to be saved by grace through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Righteousness

Only righteousness can truly exalt a nation and God desires to see righteousness from all men. Believers must continue to pray that the nation's leaders will do right and continue to do right from the beginning up to the end of their term.

Preservation of liberties

With new leadership comes different agendas and directions. Regardless of direction, every leader must make sure to preserve American's rights and liberties, including their right to free speech and the right to free expression of faith.

Believers must pray that the government will uphold the Constitution of the United States of America, and adhere closely to the Word of God where it was based on.

Humility

In prayer, believers must ask the LORD to humble the nation's leaders. Not only are they accountable to the American people, they are ultimately accountable to God.

Wisdom

Believers must pray for the nation's leaders to have the Fear of the LORD for it is the beginning of wisdom. Believers must pray that every person in authority should learn to fear God and take care to live lives pleasing to Him who is above all.

Discernment

Knowing right from wrong is very important. Doing what is right and avoiding what is wrong is even more important. Believers must pray for their leaders to know what is right in God's sight and do it.

Protection

Believers must pray that God will protect the nation from threats inside and out. Christians must pray for the safety of the citizens, and for God to protect law enforcement, medical and healthcare workers, as well as first responders so they can do their tasks properly.

God's Will

Above all, Believers must pray for God's will and pleasure to be done in America - to uphold and obey all that the Bible teaches, for truth to be revealed, for righteousness to be upheld, for holiness to be pursued, and for wickedness and all forms of ungodly character and values to be removed from this blessed nation.