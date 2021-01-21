Former Vice President Joseph Biden, Jr. was sworn peacefully into the presidency as scheduled and delivered his speech to a few people--including a sleepy former President Bill Clinton--due to pandemic restrictions, reports say.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Biden was successfully sworn in as the 46th president of the United States in a "low key event." Interestingly, the media outfit highlighted in red letters, interspersed among its news report, the word "STOLEN."

"No one turned out to see Biden. A few hundred or maybe a thousand listened to him blather and slur his words," the Gateway Pundit said.

Sarcastically, the Gateway Pundit reported that there were only "a crowd of hundreds" who attended Biden's inauguration in the U.S. Capitol despite being voted into the presidency by 81 million voters.

There were actually more military men and women-approximately greater than 20,000--present for Biden's protection than guests to his inauguration.

"Biden had ten times as many military men and women protecting his inauguration today like they do in any lawless banana republic," it added, "The elites fear the people they want to lord over."

The Gateway Pundit also taunted Biden's inaugural speech as "bit longwinded and slurring," so much so it made Clinton fall asleep as caught on camera on the event.

After his inauguration, the new president announced his official twitter account and posted in it his activities that afternoon.

"There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families," Biden tweeted.

He then later added, "After taking the oath of office this afternoon, I got right to work taking action to: control the pandemic, provide economic relief, tackle climate change, advance racial equity".

"Now the real work begins, folks. Follow along at @POTUS as we build back better," he then tweeted in his personal account.

In his inaugural address, Biden said that his peaceful succession into power is a "triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy" because "the will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded."

"We have learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," he proclaimed to a mostly empty Capitol.

In his speech, Biden appreciated the peaceful "transfer of power" despite the violent incident that took place in the U.S. only weeks apart. He thanked his "predecessors of both parties for their presence" in the momentous event. He then urged everyone to "press forward with speed and urgency" out of the many things that needs to be done.

"We have much to do in this winter of peril and possibility. Much to repair. Much to restore. Much to heal. Much to build. And much to gain," he stressed.

He identified the "rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism" as challenges that Americans "must confront and we will defeat" by restoring "the soul" and securing "the future of America" with "more than words" but with "unity," which is "the most elusive of things in a democracy."