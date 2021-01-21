Shortly after the inauguration, President Joe Biden has signed two executive orders which could put the U.S national security at risk, a report says.

The first is a cease order to the construction of the wall along the length of the U.S and Mexico border, Townhall reported. About 450 miles have already been covered and a pending 350 miles have been approved for building.

Mark Morgan, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, pointed out that the purpose of the wall initiated by the Trump administration is to stop drug smugglers and human traffickers from crossing the border. The Border Patrol does the necessary inspections.

The current administration calls the wall construction "unwarranted" and that it's a waste of taxpayers' money.

"Like every nation, the United States has a right and a duty to secure its borders and protect its people against threats. But building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution. It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security," states the proclamation released by the White House.

In retaliation, conservatives spoke out, one of which is Republican Senator Marco Rubio, Reuters reported. He said the order is "a blanket amnesty for people who are here unlawfully."

The second is a reversal order of the travel ban imposed on Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, North Korea, Chad, and Venezuela. These countries were said to be "terrorist hotspots" and stricter measures on immigration have to be observed.

Starting 2017, governments from these countries were required to provide proper documentations for citizens traveling to the United States. The governments were asked to cooperate as part of the collective effort to combat terrorism.

"Following an extensive review by the Department of Homeland Security, we are taking action today to protect the safety and security of the American people by establishing a minimum security baseline for entry into the United States," said the former President Donald Trump during his term.

"We cannot afford to continue the failed policies of the past, which present an unacceptable danger to our country. My highest obligation is to ensure the safety and security of the American people, and in issuing this new travel order, I am fulfilling that sacred obligation," he added.

As for the incumbent President Joe Biden, he thinks that his predecessor was being discriminatory. His aides also believed that it was "rooted in xenophobia and religious animus."

"Those actions are a stain on our national conscience and are inconsistent with our long history of welcoming people of all faiths and no faith at all," Biden said per report of CBS News.

Without a close look at all the pressing issues faced by the United States, these accusations would definitely paint Mr. Trump in a bad light. But during his first presidential debate, then U.S President Trump has said,

"They were teaching people that our country is a horrible place, it's a racist place. And they were teaching people to hate our country. And I'm not gonna allow that to happen."

Other executive orders by the incumbent President Joe Biden address the ongoing pandemic via a mask mandate, climate change via rejoining the Paris Agreement, student loans and financial reliefs, government accountability, and equity to all regardless of race or gender identity.