Supporters lined up the streets of West Palm Beach County in Florida as their warm welcome to former President Donald Trump.

In his farewell message at the White House, Mr. Trump enumerated all that his administration has accomplished during his four-year term.

"This has been an incredible four years, we've accomplished so much together," he said on Wednesday.

"But I do want to thank Congress, and I want to thank all of the great people of Washington, D.C., all of the people that we worked with to put this miracle together. So, have a good life, we will see you soon," the outgoing President concluded in his speech.

The Trump family boarded an Air Force One and flew to West Palm Beach where a crowd was waiting to greet them. They waved flags and board signs expressing their unwavering support. RSBN did a live coverage of it, per The Gateway Pundit.

"He's going to be overwhelmed. He's going to see the support and the love we have for our president. He's our neighbor," said 63-year old Willie Guardiola of Palm Beach Gardens.

"We just wanted to show him how much we appreciate him," said Anita Bargas from Texas.

"We are here to support our President, and to show him his sacrifice was not in vain," another woman told NBC 6.

"We hate to see him go," said Don Smith, from Clearwater Beach. He drove three hours just to see the President back in Florida.

"He should be our president. I wanted to say goodbye, salute the commander in chief. We're going to start 2024 right away. Biden is not my president-elect," Mr. Smith told the New York Times.

The 45th U.S President waved to his supporters who flocked the streets cheering him on as their car moved down Southern Boulevard. This time, he refused to be interviewed by reporters. He only wanted to acknowledge and wave at supporters.

"For the most part, it's just a somber but at the same time celebratory moment for us to welcome him back home," said another of Mr. Trump's supporters.

Roger Stone, who the outgoing president pardoned, also came out to greet him at the Southern Boulevard.

Trucks with huge speakers play the national anthem in the background.

A man wearing a MAGA shirt said, "We like to show the president a lot of love.He's not getting a lot of that from the rest of the country."

The Trump family is now back on their Mar-a-Lago home. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump are expected to join them soon

"I'm thrilled that he's going to be a resident if he's going to be anywhere else but [Washington] D.C.," Jill Quentzel told CBS. She has just moved to Palm Beach.

"I will show my support even though I risk losing relationships and things like that because the bigger picture is I'm more afraid for our children and grandchildren," she added.

Prior to his presidency, Mr. Trump has frequented Mar-a-Lago. Though he was born in Queens and has long lived in New Yorker, he decided in 2019 that Florida would be his new home.